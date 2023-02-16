“Don’t think Luka Doncic and the Mavericks have enough”: Vince Carter Details Why Kyrie Irving Cannot Lead Dallas to the WCF

Feb 11, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) and guard Luka Doncic (77) talk during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a highly successful postseason run, the Dallas Mavericks were expected to put on a similar kind of performance this 2022-2023 season. Despite Luka Doncic playing some of the best basketball in the league, the reigning Western Conference Finalists were a .500 team for the majority of the campaign.

Things to a massive turn a few weeks ago when Mark Cuban pulled off an incredible deal that landed Kyrie Irving in Dallas. However, in exchange, the Mavs sent Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a few picks to the Brooklyn Nets.

It’s been 4 games since Kai’s addition to the Luka-led squad, and Vince Carter is merely one of many analysts who don’t believe that the Texas-based franchise can replicate the success they witnessed last campaign.

Vince Carter doesn’t believe Luka Doncic and co. can advance to the WCF

With the acquisition of Irving, the Mavericks have one of the best backcourt pairings in the entire association. However, despite the lethal offense that Jason Kidd’s boys now possess, not many analysts believe that they can make a deep playoffs run.

Vince Carter, who was a Maverick himself, revealed that he had no faith in Dallas’ chances of making it to the Western Conference Finals. In an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up”, Carter said:

“I don’t think that they (Mavericks) have enough. I think that they got rid of some key pieces that they’re gonna need. Like I think Dorian Finney-Smith is a huge loss for them. Obviously, Jalen Brunson prior to that. So, I think they need to gel quickly. I think they will gel quickly. It seems like Kyrie is willing and wanting to do so.

But I just don’t think that they have enough to make it to a conference finals. You look at the dynamics of the two and then you look Denver has, you look at what Phoenix now has. It’s tough, to out one of those teams to be in the conference finals in my opinion.”

Dallas Mavericks sit 1.5 games behind the 4th seed

The Mavericks are currently #7 in the West. As they head into the All-Star break with a 31-29 record, Doncic and co. sit merely 1.5 games behind the #4 Phoenix Suns and 2.5 games behind the #3 Sacramento Kings.

The All-Star duo of Kyrie and Luka have played only 2 games together. In both losing efforts, the duo erupted for a combined 62 PPG.

Clearly, once the Dallas Mavericks manage to find their rhythm with this new-looking roster, they’ll be a tough team to reckon with.

