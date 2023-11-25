“Don’t Think We Have a Ceiling”: Zion Williamson Refuses to Put a Cap on Pelicans’ Limit, Shows Championship Dreams

Nov 22, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) talks with forward Herbert Jones (5) against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson is showing no signs of backing down as the New Orleans Pelicans procure a three-game winning streak to take their record to 9-7. The star power forward is averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, which is way more consistent than his last few seasons in the league. With the Pelicans showing signs of consistency in the league, Williamson believes there isn’t any ceiling to limit the team’s potential moving forward.

The Pelicans recently grabbed a 116-106 win against the Clippers, with Zion once again stealing the limelight with a 32-point game. This marks the Pelicans’ fifth win in their last six games, a decent record considering how stacked the Western Conference is this year.

During the post-game press conference, Zion was asked about the Pelicans’ ceiling in the near future, the 23-year-old replied, “I don’t think we have a ceiling. We’re just trying to become one of those championship-contending teams that are always in the mix. We got a lot of work to do.” Here is a clip from the post-game conference, shared by Ben Golliver on X (formerly Twitter).

Zion’s words show a new resilience. He understands that the Pelicans must put in more work if they want to take it to the next level despite their current consistency. Currently, the Pelicans stand 9th in the Western Conference with a record over .500.

Zion Willison is determined to win the In-Season Tournament

One of Zion Williamson’s biggest regrets is not winning anything major with his team. However, the In-Season tournament is a great opportunity for Williamson and the Pelicans to end the trophy drought. In their recent In-Season Tournament game against the Denver Nuggets, the Pelicans overwhelmed the defending champions with a 115-110 win.

When asked about the team’s motivation from now on for the tournament, this is what the former #1 pick had to say, “500 bands. Come on, man. Not everybody makes a lot of… great amount of money. I mean, everybody makes money, but when you got $500,000 on the line, I mean, that’s something that you can give to family members or whatever you plan on doing. I think that’s a good motivation.”

Zion Williamson isn’t the only player motivated to win the $500,000 cash prize from the tournament. In fact, LeBron James also said something similar after defeating the Phoenix Suns in the Lakers’ first tournament game.