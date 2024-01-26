“Don’t Wanna Come if Draymond Green Ain’t Signing Back”: Chris Paul Responds to High Honor by Warriors Teammate with Summer Anecdote

Veteran NBA stars Draymond Green and Chris Paul were fierce rivals on the court not long ago. However, the off-season came with different plans as Green paired up with an athlete whom he once admittedly despised. CP3 joined Green on his podcast recently, where Dray gave his flowers to the star guard, even going as far as hailing him as one of his top five teammates.

Paul was humbled to hear such words of appreciation from Green and responded with his own off-season story about his affiliation with the Warriors forward. The veteran guard acknowledged their tussles and competition on the floor.

But he also pointed out a different side of the story, “When this trade [CP3’s trade to Warriors] happened, you was a free agent. And people called me and said it was a possibility…I said, ‘Well, I don’t wanna come if Draymond ain’t signing back.‘”

Even though Dray didn’t list his top five teammates, he was sure that CP3 would be a part of it. Green even described the features that make CP3 one of the best teammates by saying, “Sh*t goes wrong, first person to check on you. Stuff went right, first one to congratulate you.”

This shows how Paul’s leadership has impacted the Warriors roster. However, after suffering a left-hand fracture, CP3 has been out of the squad. Even though Green has finally returned to the squad after suffering an indefinite suspension, the Warriors are in dire need of their star playmaker. Without him, the team is 3-7 with a negative net rating.

During the podcast, Green pointed out the similarities between himself and CP as teammates. Contrary to popular beliefs, Green pointed out they are both similar in caring about other players and constantly analyzing their game on the floor. In other words, Dray hinted that he has a lot in common with CP3 as a capable leader in the locker room.

Still leading the team in assists per game, CP3 provided strong support to the already-stacked Warriors offense, taking the load off Chef Curry. Along with Green, Paul has also emerged as the vocal leader of the team.

Chris Paul has joined Draymond Green in leading the Warriors squad

Green is one of the most brutal trash talkers in the league and never fails to motivate and hype up the players around him. Additionally, the Splash Brothers have created a legacy for the Golden State franchise. And for years now, Dray has held the lethal offense together emerging as the vocal leader of the team.

Amidst all this, he has also played the role of a playmaker and an elite defender. However, since Paul joined the team, he has assumed a similar role as well. In the absence of both of them, the Warriors’ season derailed very quickly and they have not yet recovered from it, with even a slight rift noticeable between the team and their head coach.

While it is uncertain if the franchise will look for any changes to their roster after an abysmal season so far, Green and Paul together have helped the team with 5.8 and 7.2 APG so far. When CP3 rejoins the squad, fans can expect a swift turnaround.