Kawhi Leonard Explains Clippers’ “Level-Headed” Approach After Massive Trade Deadline Changes

Kawhi Leonard dropped 41 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves today in a much-needed win for the LA Clippers. It marks the team’s third win since the trade deadline after they made sweeping changes. After the game, Kawhi talked about the Clippers’ mindset as of late, going into each contest.

The two-time champion cut right to the chase during his interview. He talked about how he’s been staying aggressive lately and is just trying to make the most of his possessions. Ever since James Harden was traded, Leonard has led the team in scoring in all five Clippers games.

On top of this, the team has gone 3-2 and is clinging to a play-in spot as we approach the all-star break. Kawhi attributed the recent run of good play post-Harden to the Clippers’ level-headed group.

“We’ve got a good group. Guys are level-headed. They love to play basketball. So, we’re just going out and competing every night. That’s all we’re doing. Starting on the defensive end and getting out in transition,” Leonard told ESPN.

The Clippers have certainly seen an unlikely cast of players step up in recent games. Outside of Kawhi, John Collins has given them quality minutes. Jordan Miller has also come on as of late, averaging around 12 points per game in the last month. Furthermore, Kris Dunn has even had his moments, racking up steals like a maniac.

Because of this good form from unexpected options, the Clippers have gone 20-6 after they started the season 6-21. They find themselves in the thick of the play-in race with Leonard leading the way. It’s been a wild turnaround.

Kawhi has had his best season this year since getting to LA in 2019. Averaging 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals, he’s reminded fans that he is still one of the best players in the world. We all knew this, but he’s struggled to stay healthy in his latest seasons.

At the end of the day, though, this magical Clippers run can only go on for so long. They’re relying a lot on role players like Miller and Dunn to step up and provide quality minutes. While they have been as of late, it most likely won’t persist for long. Leonard should continue to ball out, but the loss of Harden is going to leave a deep scar on the rest of LA’s season. Not to mention, the loss of Ivica Zubac could be catastrophic if Brook Lopez goes down to injury.