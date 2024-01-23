“Don’t Want to Create No Conspiracy Theory”: Shaquille O’Neal Demanded a ‘Hot City’ When Commissioner David Stern Asked His Dream Team in 1992

Back in 2011, Shaquille O’Neal in his autobiography “Shaq Uncut” revealed an incident that occurred a few weeks before the 1992 draft lottery. Set to be the first selection of the draft, irrespective of the team that landed the #1 pick, Shaq was asked to reveal his dream destination by David Stern. Avoiding drama, O’Neal gave the NBA commissioner a diplomatic answer.

Shaq was a sensation during his college days, which almost guaranteed him the 1st overall pick in the 1992 draft. As any other basketball enthusiast, David Stern was also eager to know what was Shaq’s preferred team, if he had to choose.

“A couple of weeks before the draft lottery I got to meet Mr. David Stern, the commissioner of the NBA. His question to me was, “Where do you want to play?”

While Stern didn’t have any malicious intentions when asking the question, the LSU Tiger alumni believed that he could find himself in a soup. Using his wits, the youngster revealed that he’d like to play for a team in warm weather conditions.

“Now I don’t want to create no conspiracy theory, but I told him, “Definitely where it’s hot.” Orlando was hot, and so was I.”

Merely a few weeks after this interaction with David Stern, the Orlando Magic lucked out and won the lottery. Shaq’s wishes did come true. Being the best player of the draft class, O’Neal would be playing for the Florida side where the weather was “hot” as he wanted it to be.

Notably, Shaq spent most of his playing days for cities, which were ‘hot’, be it Orlando, LA or Miami. The Big Aristotle might not have selected his future teams based on what he said to Mr. Stern in 1992, but unknowingly, his wish came true.

11 teams had a Shaquille O’Neal printed jersey during the 1992 draft lottery

Shaquille O’Neal was an established superstar at the collegiate level. While putting up impressive numbers at LSU, several franchises in the NBA were salivating over the idea of Shaq being part of their roster. Even before the order of draft was known, it was certain that the 7ft 1” big man was going to be picked first.

While the Orlando Magic were fortunate enough to win the lottery, a total of 11 teams were hopeful, having Shaq’s name printed on their jersey during lottery night.

“All eleven men representing their franchises in the NBA draft lottery had printed up a team jersey with Shaq’s name embossed in big letters above their respective logos. There was a Dallas Shaq jersey, a Milwaukee Shaq jersey, and a Washington Shaq jersey,” O’Neal wrote in Shaq Uncut.

Despite only having a 15% chance, the Orlando Magic landed the #1 pick of the draft. Shaq, who was eagerly waiting to find out the franchise he soon would be representing, was ecstatic.

Living up to the hype, Shaq was a great pick-up by the Magic. Apart from winning the Rookie of the Year honour, the Diesel recorded 27.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 3 blocks during his four-year stint with the franchise.