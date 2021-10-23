“If the ball doesn’t swish, it’s a missed shot!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry and his trainer Brandon Payne reveal the Chef’s newest practice to keep getting better

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry and his trainer Brandon Payne adopted a new strategy this offseason to keep the Chef evolving

The Golden State Warriors are off to a kind of start that all of Dubnation dreamed of. They beat the two Los Angeles teams to kick start the season. Taking down the Lakers at Staples Center on opening night, Stephen Curry and co followed it with a win on the Clippers back home.

After recording a triple-double on a 5-21 ‘trash’ shooting performance, Stephen Curry bounced back with 25 first-quarter points last night. Talking about his performance, and his shots, the Chef said,

“I never worry about my shot, ever,” Curry said. Why? “Earned confidence with the work you put in,” Curry said. “The next shot is always going in.”

His faith in himself is what got Warriors across the line against the Clippers. Hitting the two huge 3s towards the end helped the Warriors overcome the deficit, and take a lead. His trainer Brandon Payne revealed what changes Steph made this offseason to even improve his game further.

“Making shots during the workout is no longer good enough for Stephen Curry”: Brandon Payne

Being the best shooter in the world doesn’t mean you don’t have more space to grow. Stephen Curry knows this, and hence always keeps finding methods of improving his game. Steph and his trainer Brandon Payne revealed how they’ve made new adjustments to keep the Chef growing.

“Making shots in workouts is no longer good enough,” Payne said. “We’ve established he’s going to make a lot of shots in workouts. He consistently does that. So for us, we’ve utilized technology to be even more precise.” “Each time Curry hoisted a shot, the shot tracking technology tracked the ball’s movement, the ball’s arc, and how deep the ball went into the rim. If the ball failed to drop through the middle of the rim, Curry and Payne simply counted that attempt as a missed shot. Curry and Payne also kept the same standard when he took shots on the move, an approach he took to emulate shooting against a swarming defender.”

Just like for most of his career, Steph Curry made shots vs the Clippers only he could make. Steph & trainer, Brandon Payne, shared how shot-tracking data helped his workouts. Steph: “It was a mental challenge of trying to be as perfect as possible.” https://t.co/yVUnA5pURD pic.twitter.com/gn1W1zX7th — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 22, 2021

Well, looks like the Chef wants to keep getting better and keep winning, and we’re all for it. With his Splash Brother Klay Thompson returning soon, the Warriors would look the best they have in a while. Maybe, this is the season they move on to secure a playoff berth and compete again.