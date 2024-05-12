Travis Kelce Once Made His Mom Tear Up With a Sweet Mother’s Day Gift From Helzberg Diamonds

Travis Kelce’s bond with his family, especially his mother, Donna Kelce, is heartwarming. Throughout the journey of knowing Kelce, the fans have adored their closeness. Nevertheless, on one memorable Mother’s Day, Travis surprised his mom with a touching gift that left her speechless and nearly in tears.

For the occasion, Travis Kelce chose a sleek tennis diamond necklace from Helzberg Diamonds, recognizing the significance of the moment. Expressing his sentiments, Travis explained,

“It is Mother’s Day, and I wanted to get her something special.”

When asked about the emotions he hoped to evoke with the gift, Travis simply wished for his mom to feel loved and appreciated. As Donna opened the gift, her emotions overflowed. She was deeply touched by the gesture of her son. Through tears of joy, she exclaimed,

“Is this real?” Travis reassured her over the video call, saying, “It’s as real as it gets.”

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Donna expressed her love as well as her appreciation, thanking her youngest for the thoughtful present. Moreover, Travis Kelce also collaborated with Helzberg Diamonds to shoot a commercial, promoting the jewelry retailer. With his charm and sincerity, Travis shared his enthusiasm for the new choices available to shoppers, highlighting the value of lab-grown diamonds that the brand offers.

Travis Kelce Appreciated by Fans Over His Mother’s Day Gesture

Taylor Swift fans have always been keen observers of Travis Kelce’s life, appreciating him not just as Swift’s boyfriend but also as an individual with his own charm. A fan recently shared the same video from three years back, featuring the heartwarming Mother’s Day gifting video and Travis Kelce’s Helzberg commercial, and it didn’t take long before attracting the Swifties.

The majority couldn’t help but swoon over his gestures, especially his loving way of addressing his mom Donna as “mommy.” Meanwhile, the caption read,

“Anyone else’s heart skip a beat watching this Helzberg commercial with Travis Kelce??? I will never get over that he still calls his mom ‘mommy’ in the sweetest way possible. ❤️”

This sentiment was echoed by many others, with some even mentioning the possibility of Donna Kelce wearing the same necklace at the TNT wedding. Take a look at a few reactions here:

It’s Mother’s Day once again, and undoubtedly, Travis had a thoughtful gift ready for Mama Kelce. Perhaps one for Taylor too. Who knows?