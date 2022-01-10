“Canon Curry presented Klay Thompson with the game-ball on his first game back!”: Stephen Curry’s son honors KT with the game ball as he breaks multiple milestones in his return to the NBA

Warriors’ Klay Thompson gets the game ball from Canon Curry as he achieves multiple personal milestones in his first game back

The Golden State Warriors are whole again(almost)! After missing Klay Thompson for more than 2 and a half years, they finally got him back on the floor tonight. It was an emotional moment for the entire fan base, the team, and for Klay himself.

Thompson, being himself, did not let this opportunity of being back on the floor, go to waste. He had a productive night, scoring 17 points, grabbing 3 rebounds, and blocking a shot, all in 20 minutes. He started off the game with a tough drive down the lane.

After the game, Steve Kerr revealed that the play wasn’t drawn up for Klay, but he just took over.

Steve Kerr says the first play wasn’t drawn up for Klay, but the Splash Bro took it over anyway 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gb1XhHDyv6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 10, 2022

Klay Thompson achieves multiple milestones, gets the game ball from Canon Curry

Before the start of the game, Steve Kerr was clear that Klay would get a total of just 15-18 minutes tonight. Klay managed to take 20, and in those 20 minutes, attained multiple career milestones. With his first made 3-pointer in 941 days, Klay got to 12,000 career points.

With his first three of the night, Klay Thompson racks up his 12,000th career point. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) January 10, 2022

During the second half of the game, Klay also got to 1800 made 3-pointers in his career.

1,800 CAREER TREYS FOR KLAY 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/kIPVUWHn7c — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 10, 2022

After the game, Steve Kerr was asked if the locker room felt special or different tonight. Kerr said, the locker room felt the most normal it has in a very long time, and it was because Klay was back. He also shared how Canon Curry, Stephen Curry‘s son, presented Thompson with the game ball.

Canon Curry gave Klay the game ball 💙 pic.twitter.com/E3yc8bsEPr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 10, 2022

The Warriors fed off Klay’s energy tonight, and they’d need a lot more of it as they head on a four-game road trip.