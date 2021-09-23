“Why is Andrew Wiggins not getting vaccinated?!” Fans panic as the Warriors star could be in line to miss every single home game during the 2021-22 NBA season

Concerns within the Golden State Warriors increase as Andrew Wiggins may be facing a massive problem while playing on home court

Andrew Wiggins was arguably the Warriors’ most surprising player last year.

After having multiple years riddled with inconsistency while with the Timberwolves, the player seemed to transform into Mr. Consistent from his new franchise’s very first game.

The man’s offensive game, while still fairly basic, was incredibly effective for the team, even during clutch moments. And his defense suddenly went from below-average, to absolutely suffocating. In fact, he was a massive reason behind the Warriors being a top 5 defensive team in the NBA.

All this seems sweet right? Well, it seems the Warriors may have to do without it for a significant chunk of games during this upcoming season.

Warriors fans are going to want to see this.

Andrew Wiggins could be disallowed by the city of San Francisco to play NBA games at Chase Center

Yep. This is a real possibility.

Why? Well, the thing is, getting vaccinated for Covid-19 is of the highest priority right now. And Wiggins is one of those that have turned down the opportunity to take it.

The player has cited religious reasons, which under NBA regulations, can be classified as a reasonable exemption. The only real downside is, players that who don’t get the shot, will have to get tested periodically and will be under surveillance at all times for contact tracing.

If it were us, we’d still get vaccinated. But, if it is for religious reasons, these repercussions don’t seem too bad right? Well, the thing is, they don’t stop there if you live in San Francisco.

The Warriors have “increasing concern” about the availability of Andrew Wiggins due to local COVID-19 mandates, per @Rusty_SFChron He has declined getting the vaccine and said he won’t receive it unless he’s forced to. pic.twitter.com/XAMkXanGCp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 23, 2021

You see, to enter a closed space, such as a basketball arena, you have to be fully vaccinated, or you won’t be allowed inside. And this rule could stop Wiggins from playing any home games next season.

So far, the Warriors are confident this matter will be resolved before it becomes a real problem. But, the way it’s really looking so far, the franchise could be without an integral piece during every home game during 2021-22.

