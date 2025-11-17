Draymond Green Angered by Pelicans Fan Calling Him ‘Angel Reese’: “I’ve Got 4 Kids”

Time crunch? Get all your NBA news here in just 60 words

It isn’t an arduous task whatsoever to visualize Draymond Green getting into an altercation mid-game with a fan on the sidelines. However, when the reasoning behind the altercation is as interesting as it is, it does deserve a deeper dive.

With a 44-28 lead after the first quarter and Moses Moody raining in seven 3s in the matter of 10 minutes, it’s safe to say the Dubs were on cruise control for a majority of the game. Despite this, tensions rose when a fan kept heckling the former DPOY.

Green isn’t one to back down from a bit of verbal sparring. There’s a reason why he’s racked up as many suspensions and subsequent fines in the NBA.

While it did start off as light-hearted at around the 2:02 mark of the second quarter, it slowly descended into something testy. A ref and Brandin Podziemski eventually intervened and broke up what could’ve potentially gotten a bit ugly.

“He just kept calling me a woman. It was a good joke at first but you can’t keep calling me a woman. I’ve got four kids and one on the way. He got quiet though so it was fine.”

At first, it was believed the fan straight-up called him a “woman”. Though, it is now being reported that he was being called “Angel Reese”. It is being theorized that the relation between Green and Reese’s proficient rebounding but subpar shooting was behind this comparison by the fan.

When reporters brought this up with Green, he said, “Do I look like a woman. Yeah for sure [Angel’s a good rebounder]. Lisa Leslie was a good rebounder too, she’s older than me. Just don’t be disrespectful, it’s cool.”

Apparently that “woman’s name” was Angel Reese https://t.co/hYIT5d6Akx pic.twitter.com/GfsEGUggNM — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) November 17, 2025

Steve Kerr chimed in on this moment too, saying, “As long as it doesn’t escalate, it’s fine to go over and have a discussion. I had no problem with it. It would’ve been nice if security had gotten there a little bit earlier.”

The Warriors went on to win tonight’s bout 124-106 with Steph Curry, after dropping 95 combined points the last two games, went 2-11 for 9 points. Draymond had himself a solid outing, dropping 8 points on 2-5 3FG shooting, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing out 6 assists.