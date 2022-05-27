Basketball

“No Kevin Durant? No problem. We have Andrew Wiggins”: NBA Twitter reacts as Warriors beat Luka Doncic and Mavs to return to NBA Finals

"No Kevin Durant? No problem. We have Andrew Wiggins": NBA Twitter reacts as Warriors beat Luka Doncic and Mavs to return to NBA Finals
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
“A healthy Zion Williamson to this Brandon Ingram led line-up means NOLA wins the 2023 title”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Pels youngster has been cleared to play without restrictions
Next Article
“With 38 wins, Jayson Tatum has more playoffs success than the Philadelphia 76ers in the last 15 years”: Bizarre stat reveals just how great the Celtics youngster has been so far in his career
NBA Latest Post
"Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have same no of Finals appearances in their first 13 seasons": The Chef re-ignites Warriors vs Bulls debate
“Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have same no of Finals appearances in their first 13 seasons”: The Chef re-ignites Warriors vs Bulls debate

The Golden State Warriors create history as they clinch their 6th Finals appearance in the…