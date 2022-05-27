“No Kevin Durant? No problem. We have Andrew Wiggins”: NBA Twitter reacts as Warriors beat Luka Doncic and Mavs to return to NBA Finals

NBA Twitter reacts as Golden State Warriors make their 6th Finals in 8 years with Andrew Wiggins playing a key role

After defeating Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, the Golden State Warriors have returned to the NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have remained the cornerstone of the dynasty. The Warriors have numerous new players who are making a huge contribution to their long postseason run.

When Kevin Durant left the Bay Area in 2019, there was a feeling of unease and skepticism among Warriors fans. Following the tragic 2016 Finals loss to LeBron James and the Cavaliers, the Warriors were compelled to recruit KD. Golden State won back-to-back championships, with Durant emerging as finals MVP on both occasions.

Maybe teenagers don’t know but nobody else forgets. Kevin Durant was the best player on earth for two years and would have won a third finals MVP if he didn’t get hurt. You can’t be serious. — 💀Bob Lynch💀 (@Bob4Florida) May 27, 2022

Also Read – “We can’t hear you”: Trae Young mocks New York fans after they start ‘f*ck Trae Young’ chants at an MLB game at the Yankee Stadium

Durant left the Warriors following a disappointing playoff season in 2019, during which he tore his Achilles tendon. The Warriors fell to Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors in six games due to injuries.

Golden State Warrior’s genius trade for Andrew Wiggins is finally paying off this postseason

Golden State traded Durant and a top-20 protected 2020 first-round pick to the Nets. In exchange, they received one-time All-Star D’Angelo Russell and role players Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham.

The Warriors acquired Andrew Wiggins from the Timberwolves in exchange for D’Angelo Russell and other role players. Golden State also received a 2021 first-round pick (which went to Jonathan Kuminga at No. 7), and a 2021 second-round pick.

The Warriors replaced Kevin Durant with Andrew Wiggins and still made the finals pretty easily — Anthony (@OMGItsBirdman) May 27, 2022

Golden State really turned Kevin Durant *choosing* to leave into Andrew Wiggins and a top 10 draft pick Man — Jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) May 23, 2022

It’s ridiculous how some people still underestimate the greatest shooter of all time / 2x MVP (1 unanimous) / the most unselfish superstar in NBA history in @StephenCurry30. https://t.co/sLiLoNx90j — PBA insider 🏀 (@PBAinsider) May 27, 2022

Wiggins’ two-way impact during the postseason cannot be overstated. The first-time All-Star was on the verge of plateauing by the end of the season. As soon as the Warriors advanced to the NBA Playoffs, he upped his game.

In the Western Conference Finals, Wiggins’ impact is shining brightest. Wiggins has taken up the near-impossible task of containing Doncic. Even though Luka has had back-to-back 40-point games, the Canadian forward has done an excellent job of making him work for every basket.

Also Read – “Steph was 5-17 in tonight’s closeout game, yet just won the Magic Johnson trophy”: Skip Bayless demands Warriors PG bring home Finals MVP

With players like Doncic, you can’t stop him from putting up monster numbers. The best you can do is try to keep him in check and hope that it’s enough to keep those averages from becoming wins.

Andrew Wiggins has done just that as the Warriors seek their fourth championship in eight years.