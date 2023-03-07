Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Memphis Grizzlies? Lakers’ 8x All-Star’s Injury Report

Feb 28, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) walks toward the bench during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

After defeating a healthy Golden State Warriors in their last game 113-105, Anthony Davis’ Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready to take on the Memphis Grizzlies without their prime conspirator Ja Morant.

However, there is no certainty that the 8x All-Star will be available to play the Tuesday night game as he is having some trouble with his foot. Whether he would play or not? Read on to know.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Ja Morant and Co?

The Lakers’ injury report has a lot of important names including Anthony Davis’ who is ‘probable’ for now and would be a game-time decision tonight against the Grizzlies.

The Lakers could use D’Angelo Russell back in the lineup — he’s upgraded to questionable tomorrow against Memphis. pic.twitter.com/JiOugI4jH3 — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) March 7, 2023

While AD might or might not play, the opposition main man, Ja Morant, would surely be absent for the Grizzlies and so the Purple and Gold team would have the chance to get a win and get closer to the .500 mark as well as be in the Play-in spot.

But, we witnessed how well the Grizzlies without Ja played their last game against the Clippers and so there’s slight to no chance of them giving it away against a Davis-less Lakers.

Davis’ current form and do the Lakers have a chance without him?

AD has played the Lakers’ last two games and four out of the last five games, averaging 33.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks per game.

Even then, the team won only two of those four games. So, we know how much they depend on The Brow to win every single game. Davis must be in the line-up tonight if the Lakers want to win and make sense of this season at all.

