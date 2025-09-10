Draymond Green Doesn’t Regret the Altercation With LeBron James That Cost Warriors a Championship

The Golden State Warriors Draymond Green (23) and the Miami Heat s LeBron James battle for the ball under the Warriors basket in the second quarter at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California

Draymond Green is a study in contradictions. On the one hand, he’s one of the highest-IQ players in the modern NBA, a guy without whose defense, playmaking and leadership the Golden State Warriors would not have won four rings. On the other, he’s shown throughout his career that he just can’t help but do the most impulsive thing imaginable sometimes, often to the Warriors’ detriment.

Advertisement

Draymond is constantly pushing the boundaries of what he can get away with, whether it’s with his physical defense or his persistent attacks on the refs. This is why he’s always at or near the top of the technical foul leaderboard each year.

Without a doubt, Draymond’s most well-known instance of on-court bad behavior occurred in the 2016 NBA Finals. In Game 4 of that series, he infamously kicked LeBron James, a move which resulted in him getting suspended for Game 5. That propelled LeBron and the Cavs to erase a 3-1 deficit and steal the title, ruining the Warriors’ 73-9 season.

Draymond appeared on Kai Cenat’s Livestream yesterday, and he was asked if he regretted that incident, since it ostensibly cost the Warriors a championship. “F*** no,” he replied in no uncertain terms. “If you fall down and you’re getting up, and I put my leg on top of your shoulder, what are you going to do? I will never regret that. I wouldn’t want my son to think that if somebody does that to him, it’s OK.”

Draymond doubled down on his take in a confusing way. “Respect in this thing that we do, obviously money is important, but the next thing is respect,” he said. “You know why it’s respect? What’s legacy? Legacy is respect.”

Any Warriors fans that watched this must have been shaking their heads. How can he not regret doing something that directly led to one of the greatest team seasons in NBA history being ruined? Plenty of disrespectful things occur in every single NBA game, the only difference is that most players don’t put their own pride ahead of the team’s goals.

Draymond is going to leave a lasting legacy that will eventually see him inducted into the Hall of Fame, but that legacy will also include doing something that cost his team a title. Would the Warriors have achieved so much success without him? Definitely not. Is there a way he could have controlled himself a bit better to get one more ring? Absolutely.

Of course, we’ll never know the butterfly effect of what would have happened if Draymond hadn’t kicked LeBron and changed the course of history. Maybe LeBron and Kyrie lead the Cavs back anyway, because after all, they did beat the Warriors in Games 6 and 7 when they were at full strength with Draymond back.

Maybe the Warriors do win it all, but then Kevin Durant doesn’t sign with them in free agency. Does that mean they don’t win the 2017 and ’18 titles? It’s impossible to say.

At the end of the day, Draymond should be proud of the role he’s played in helping the Dubs achieve so much. Part of what makes him such an impactful player is that little bit of wildness and unpredictability, so ultimately, Warriors fans just have to accept the good with the bad, even if it drives them crazy.