Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight Vs Kings? Warriors Release Availability Report for the 2022 NBA Finals MVP

Oct 21, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after missing a shot against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Warriors’ Stephen Curry has been on fire to start the season, but will he play tonight as the Kings come to town?

The Golden State Warriors are all set to host the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center tonight. After their strong start against the Lakers, the Warriors faltered against the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic dropped a triple-double to lead the Nuggets to a 128-123 win over the Dubs.

Even though the starters looked good, the second unit looked out of sorts. While this loss hurts, the Dubs would be content with the things they saw. Draymond Green looked aggressive, and his chemistry with Jordan Poole looked better.

The Dubs host the Kings tonight, where they’d like to get back to winning ways. The Kings have started their season 0-2 and there is no reason they should secure their first win against the defending champions. However, the question that looms is whether Steph plays tonight.

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight?

The Golden State Warriors superstar has kicked off his 2022-23 campaign on a strong note. In the two games, he’s averaged 33.5 points, 5.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 2 steals.

The Chef knows what the team needs, and has been providing them with just the same. Steph is the backbone of the Warriors and everyone knows it. He knows the same, and takes care of his fitness accordingly. Steph has spent the offseason getting bigger and working on getting his conditioning even better.

This enables the Chef stay so active on his feet and helps him be on the move all the time. So yes, Stephen Curry would suit up tonight as the Warriors take on the Kings.

We may not see Andre Iguodala and Patrick Baldwin Jr., but the rest of the team can be expected to be ready to check into the game.

Can the Warriors defend their championship?

The Golden State Warriors parted ways with quite a few veterans. Otto Porter Jr, Gary Payton II, Nemanja Bjelica, Damion Lee, and Juan Tuscano Anderson. However, they did sign JaMychal Green and Donte DiVincenzo. Warriors have the young talent to groom and take ahead. At the same time, they have their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

With the veterans and the young guys, the Warriors have a set group that knows their role, and can get the job done on any given night. As long as they band together, can’t say there is anything stopping the Warriors from repeating their success.

