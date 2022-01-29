“The storm will eventually end”: Trae Young takes it to his Instagram as the Atlanta Hawks defeat the Celtics 108-92 to win their 6th straight game

Trae Young drops 21 points and 9 assists as the Hawks hand the Celtics a 16-point loss to win their 6th consecutive game.

After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in the last campaign, a lot was expected out of the Atlanta Hawks this year. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Trae Young and co. had a rather shaky start to the new season, winning only 4 out of their first 13 contests. Due to a 7-game win streak in November, Nate McMillan’s boys were a >.500 team but managed to stumble down the standings after going 5-8 in December.

The further tumbled down the Eastern Conference, losing 5 straight contests between 7th Jan – 15th Jan. Ever since the 2021 conference finalists managed to turn things around for the better and are now on a 6-game winning streak. And during this period, they defeated powerhouses like the Bucks and the Heat.

Also Read: Giannis hilariously prank called ‘The King’ during the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend

After their win against Jayson Tatum and co., Young spoke about the team’s recent success, and how the team would not take pride in “winning a couple of games”.

“We’re starting to get everybody healthy and we’ve had a couple of games now where nobody’s been on the injury report,” he said. “That’s a good sign. We’re starting to gel. We’ve just got to keep it going and not get satisfied for winning a couple of games.”

Trae Young credits the Hawks’ defense for their recent success

Trae Young, who stated he “wasn’t the happiest guy in the world” back in early January, recently took it to his Instagram as his squad managed to grab their sixth consecutive victory. The 2022 All-Star starter captioned it:

“The Storm will eventually end”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trae Young (@traeyoung)

According to Nate McMillan as well as Ice Trae, making improvements on the defensive end has been the biggest reason behind the team’s success.

“I would say urgency,” McMillan said. “We’re getting pressure on the ball. We’re doing a better job of containing the ball. I feel like our defense is connected out on the floor. We’ve been pretty consistent with how we’ve played.”

“We just got stops,” Young said. “We just played defense and really fought. Shots weren’t going, especially for me. I shot the ball (badly) tonight, but it was a great defensive game for us against a team that can really score a lot of points. For us to hold them to 92 points was great.”

Also Read: Draymond Green reveals the best basketball minds in the NBA

The Hawks are now placed 11th in the East with a 23-25 record, only 1 game behind the #8 Boston Celtics. ATL has had this resurgence at the apt time now that teams will fight harder to clinch a playoffs berth. Hopefully, this winning run is only the beginning of the team’s success.