Kobe Bryant flexed his $600 million net worth by spending $800 on hair products, despite being bald

Kobe Bryant spent over $800 on hair-care products when in fact he had not a speck of hair on him head and was in fact, bald.

LeBron James sported an afro in high school for one reason and one reason only: because Kobe Bryant had one. For younger fans of the NBA, they may remember his hairstyle as being, well, non-existent as ‘The Black Mamba’ had not one speck of hair on his head by the time he decided to retire as a Los Angeles Laker.

There was a faint line that could’ve been seen in the right lighting, showing off a hairline that was pushed back, similar to what Shaquille O’Neal showed off to the world after losing a bet to Dwyane Wade.

Also read: “Fourth-grade math problems when I’m helping my daughter”: When Kobe Bryant hilariously revealed the only instance where he would have to use Google

Prior to him going bald however, Kobe Bryant sported quite the glorious afro that he had up until around the 2002-03 season. He would go on to trim his hair down around this point and would slowly transition into having no hair by the time the decade came to a close.

Kobe Bryant racked up a bill of over $800 for hair-care.

Back in 2014, TMZ got a hold of an invoice/bill that came from a Nike shoot featuring Kobe Bryant. With him being the star of the shoot, he, of course, had personal stylists. If you recall however, 2014 Kobe didn’t have the afro of ‘01 Kobe nor the beard of retired Kobe. So, it should’ve been pretty cheap to style him.

However, upon obtaining the invoice, TMZ was shocked to find out that Bryant had racked up a bill worth $833.75 for hair and makeup. Nike was charged $750 and they would give a 15% tip to go along with it.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant Scored 40 Points Against All 29 Teams He Faced!”: No NBA Team is Immune to The Lakers Legend’s Scoring Powers

Aside from the 5x champ having no hair, according to a Nike executive, Bryant would also refuse to have any sort of make-up done to his face. This brings us to the question of what on Earth was that money used for.

Considering the fact that you could ask your local barber to get you a clean shave for less than $20, spending over $800 on this seems ludicrous.