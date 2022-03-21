“Draymond Green has earned the right, considering what he’s done in this league!”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr was surprised DG got ejected from the game against the Spurs

Warriors’ Jordan Poole and Head Coach Steve Kerr give their honest takes on Draymond Green getting ejected in the 3rd quarter

The Golden State Warriors hosted Gregg Popovich and his San Antonio Spurs tonight. It was their third meeting of the season, with the previous two being split between the teams. With Stephen Curry getting injured last game, the Spurs had a good chance to come in and secure a win. They did just the same, as they won the contest 110-108 on a wild finish.

This loss hurt the Warriors, as it was a close contest, and there were some referee calls that swung the game’s decision. Draymond Green got ejected with over 6 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. That ended up being one of the things that affected the Warriors a lot.

Draymond Green got ejected for saying mean things and then he said things that were even more mean pic.twitter.com/hLnntAusuM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 21, 2022

The Warriors did come close, and it was a tied game in the final seconds, but questionable calls by the officials hurt the Dubs. After the game, Klay Thompson had some words with the officials about the same as well.

Klay had some words for the official after the game’s final play 👀 pic.twitter.com/4kmGfU7CZm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

Also Read: “Devin Booker is shooting 51/41/93 without Chris Paul”: The Olympic Gold medallist steps up to fill in the Point God’s shoes.

Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole share their thoughts on Draymond Green getting ejected

The game tonight was Draymond Green’s third game since his return from the back injury. With Steph out, Draymond got his starting spot back, and he was expected to rally the troops in Curry’s absence.

However, during the third quarter, Draymond Green attempted to block a layup, and was instead called for a blocking foul. Green thought it was clean, so he tried to make his point, ending up picking his first technical of the game.

Here’s the play that had Draymond originally upset with the referees. He was ejected shortly afterwards. pic.twitter.com/1IdvTvZDjB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

Usually, Green stops after his first T, but I guess he felt passionately about this call, and he kept jawing at the referee even during the next play. This earned him his second Technical, and he got ejected.

After the game, Jordan Poole shared what he thought about the ejection.

“Did you understand why Draymond got ejected?” Poole’s reaction 😂 pic.twitter.com/frGgF21pDe — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

Even Steve Kerr was surprised by the call.

Kerr says he was “surprised” that Draymond was ejected pic.twitter.com/oTN3pnmMe0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

Also Read: “Jaylen Brown’s tweet is the magic spell”: The Celtics are 18-3 since the infamous tweet from Jaylen Brown

With the Dubs heading on a five-game road trip, Kerr would expect Draymond to be a little more careful, and lead the team in Steph’s absence.