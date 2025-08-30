Las Vegas Aces Announcer Breaks Down Why A’ja Wilson Deserves MVP

A ja Wilson (22 Las Vegas Aces) celebrates a three pointer during the game between the Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces on Monday August 25, 2025 at Wintrust Arena, Chicago, USA. Copyright: xShainaxBenhiyoun SPPx Sportspressphoto_SPR16712

When you watch the Las Vegas Aces in 2025, it’s impossible not to notice superstar A’ja Wilson’s impact. The two-time WNBA champ is currently averaging 23.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 2.2 blocks for the season. But it’s not just her actions on the court. It’s her bold leadership off the court.

Advertisement

Krista Blunk, the Aces’ announcer, sees how much Wilson matters to the franchise. In fact, she thinks the 29-year-old should even receive her fourth MVP award. She explained her reasoning during a recent interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“It’s not only what she does on the floor, which is absolutely remarkable, especially as of late. But it’s what she’s done off the floor,” stated Blunk, who then brought up Wilson rallied her team after a devastating 53-point loss to the Lynx a few weeks ago.

“The 53-point loss against Minnesota was the gut punch,” recalled Blunk. “A’ja Wilson talked with Becky Hammond, and said it won’t happen again, and talked to every single player on the team and said, ‘If you were okay with that and not embarrassed, then we don’t need you.'”

“It’s really for me both on and off the court” Las Vegas Aces play-by-play announcer @kristablunk explains why A’ja Wilson should be this season’s MVP. Listen to WNBA Central with @sportsiren every Friday from 12pm – 1pm ET! pic.twitter.com/ybX5PuKUvg — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 29, 2025

She’s right. A’ja didn’t just point fingers or complain. She made sure the team took responsibility for their poor play. “She really had a heart-to-heart with everyone, and they took ownership. It was the leadership of A’ja that said, ‘Let’s break this down. Let’s look at ourselves. Let’s scout ourselves.'”

Blunk emphasizes that A’ja’s influence isn’t just motivational. It’s tactical. On the defensive end, Wilson has taken assignments against the league’s toughest ball handlers, covering gaps and making sure the team doesn’t get exposed. And that’s not even counting all the things the three-time MVP has already done to improve her own game.

“It’s remarkable her consistency,” stated Blunk. “The things that she works on to fine-tune. The 3-point shooting, the improvements. The list goes on and on.”

More importantly is those changes and leadership from A’ja have got the Aces hot. The squad has been on a 12-game winning streak since their huge loss to the Lynx. So it’s clear that Wilson pushing her teammates to be better has not only improved their stat sheet, but also the number of Ws.

And when MVP voters are looking at the end of the year, they’ll remember this period. The period when the Aces could have folded under the pressure, as more eyes watch The W than ever before. But fortunately for them, A’ja Wilson led the way, and behind her, they can do anything.