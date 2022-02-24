James Harden Injury Report: When can we expect to see the Beard to make his Sixers’ debut alongside Joel Embiid?

2018 NBA MVP James Harden has yet to suit for the Philadelphia 76ers, is expected to make his debut on Friday

During late January, the Brooklyn Nets were in the middle of a slump. Kevin Durant had gotten injured a few weeks ago, propelling the team in a skid. The team lost multiple games in a row, with no ray of sunshine in sight. James Harden, who was in midst of rumors of joining the Sixers during the offseason, had a hamstring injury.

Also Read: “Kanye West and Jamie Foxx in the studio? Sheesh!”: Dwyane Wade in awe of the ‘Slow Jamz’ artists’ recording session in 2003

With the trade deadline just 2 weeks away, the injury did not seem to get better. Now, his hand was feeling the pain too. In the one game Harden played post the Hamstring strain, he scored just 4 points, against the Sacramento Kings. Since then, he got traded to the Sixers and still hasn’t played a game. Harden seems a lot better, taking step-back shots and knocking jumpers during practice. However, we may be close to seeing his debut in the blue.

James Harden to suit up on Friday against the Timberwolves

For their first game out of the All-Star break, the Sixers are headed West, to Minnesota. There, they would take on the Timberwolves. As lethal as the Sixers are already, they are expected to add a lot more firepower, as James Harden is expected to make his Sixers’ debut then.

Joel Embiid, after the All-Star Game, said “That’s the plan” when asked if Harden would make his debut on Friday. Daryl Morey, the President of Basketball Operations of the Sixers, put this tweet out.

From all of this, it is pretty clear. James Harden, barring any last-minute issues, is set to make his Philly debut on Friday. He spent a good 15 days ‘rehabbing’ his hamstring and is now ready for NBA action.

Also Read: “If LeBron James wants to win a championship, he needs to go to Cleveland”: Jalen Rose suggests The King should reunite with the Cavs on a minimum contract in order to win his 5th title

The Sixers, once Harden joins, would have one of the most electric duos in the NBA, and would be very well poised to take the East.