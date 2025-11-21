Draymond Green Responds to ‘Underachiever’ Kenyon Martin After his ‘Fake Tough Guy’ Take

Some people watch the NBA because they appreciate the skill and athleticism on display, others follow the league the same way they watch a soap opera or read TMZ. Drama sells, and although the NBA is no longer on TNT (‘We know drama’), the league always delivers in the off-the-court intrigue department.

Advertisement

Part of that is due to the frequent feuds between players both past and present. If you love that sort of thing, then you’re probably a big fan of Draymond Green and The Arena podcast (formerly Gil’s Arena).

It was only a matter of time until those two streams crossed, and sure enough, now Green is beefing with The Arena cohost Kenyon Martin.

It all started with Martin basically calling Green a fake tough guy because he purposely picks on guys that won’t make him pay with a punch in the face, as many players from Martin’s era would have.

Kenyon Martin on Draymond Green being a fake tough guy: “I think what Draymond does is calculated, Draymond ain’t do nothing to somebody whos going to do something back to him” pic.twitter.com/qC0DrqZjJO — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 17, 2025

Green took to his podcast to respond, and showed why he’s someone you just don’t ever want to get in a war of words with. First he played up the fact that both Martin and he were born in Saginaw, Michigan, and he said he was hurt that someone he grew up rooting for would be so critical of him.

Then Green showed why he’s the master of these situations as he expertly turned the tables on Martin.

“You’d think someone that was the No. 1 pick that didn’t quite have the career that I’ve had, but played similar roles in a sense, would appreciate it, would show more love, especially when you go back to a kid born and raised in Saginaw … So it’s a little disappointing to see the constant shots,” the 4 time NBA champion said.

Green subtly blended his hurt over sharing a hometown with his dig at Martin for having a worse career than him! This is not a man you want to get in a debate with. He then proceeded to turned up the heat.

“When you were the No. 1 pick and effectively underachieved, I guess that would be the reason why,” he said. “To be the No. 1 pick and make the All-Star Game one time, most would say is probably an underachievement, being as I was the 35th pick and made the All-Star Game four times.”

Green then put his career side-by-side with Martin’s, damning the former Milwaukee Bucks star with faint praise by calling him “a good defender, I think”. Green also flaunted his own Defensive Player of the Year award and nine All-Defensive Team selections as proof that he’s on another level.

The Warriors star hammered the underachiever bit multiple times as he continued to call out Martin. It was almost like he felt sorry for him that Martin didn’t achieve the same success that he’s had. He even patted himself on the back for holding back for so long, but said that he felt that this time, what Martin said deserved a response.

It’s too bad these two didn’t play in the same era, because the best way for them to settle this beef would be to slug it out on the court or in a parking lot somewhere. If it keeps up at this rate, maybe that might still happen.