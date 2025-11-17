“What Draymond Green Does Is Calculated”: Kenyon Martin Once Implied Warriors’ Enforcer Is a Fake Tough Guy

An NBA season hasn’t truly begun if Draymond Green isn’t in the middle of some sort of controversy. The Golden State Warriors star has never been one to back down from any altercation. As a result, fans have concluded that Green is one of the few tough guys remaining in the league. However, it appears his contemporaries don’t view him in the same light.

In the Warriors‘ latest game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Green found himself in a heated exchange. Surprisingly, it didn’t come against a Pelicans player. Instead, his exchange was with a fan in the crowd.

The fan (later identified as Sam Green) teased Draymond by calling him ‘Angel Reese’ after he grabbed numerous rebounds without shot attempts. Eventually, Draymond exhausted his patience and stormed toward Green to confront him during the game.

The four-time All-Star can tolerate hecklers until the disrespect begins to cross the line. “I got four kids and one on the way. Can’t be calling me a woman. He got quiet, though, so it’s fine,” Green said to the media.

Draymond Green confronted the fan for calling him Angel Reese pic.twitter.com/SF1ckDSEKj — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 17, 2025

Green certainly enforced his presence on the fan like he does with opposing players. In the wake of this situation, an old clip resurfaced of Kenyon Martin sharing his opinion on Green. There’s no denying his abilities as a player and the impact he has on the Warriors. But the 15-year veteran had one key distinction that separates Green from being a true enforcer.

“I think what Draymond does is calculated,” Martin said while on the On The Rocks podcast. “Draymond ain’t do nothing to somebody who’s going to do something back to him.”

Some people may perceive Martin’s words as Green picking on people who are smaller than him. In the Warriors star’s defense, he has taken on both bigger and smaller players.

The most notable instances involve his stomping on Domantas Sabonis and punching Jordan Poole. Both examples were against players who didn’t retaliate against Green’s forces. Martin can’t respect Green as a true enforcer if he only picks and chooses who he decides to get into altercations with. It certainly helps that nobody has stood up against the four-time NBA champion.

“Ain’t nobody hit Draymond in his s*** yet. He hasn’t gone up for a layup and ain’t nobody took him out of the air,” Martin proclaimed.

Perhaps once Green goes toe-to-toe with someone who doesn’t back away from his advances, Martin’s opinion may change. Regardless, as long as the Warriors are winning, it’s safe to assume Green doesn’t care what anyone thinks. Whether it’s commanding charge on the court or riling his teammates up with his antics, Draymond Green will continue to be Draymond Green.