“What if LeBron James makes a walk-off shot to win and break the record?!”: Skip Bayless Predicts the Method with which the King Breaks the Scoring Record vs OKC

The Los Angeles Lakers are extremely far from where they expected to be. With a 25-29 record, Darvin Ham’s boys are placed 13th in the West. While the team has nothing going their way, the only positive takeaway keeping the Lakers Nation sane is LeBron James.

Playing some of the best basketball even at age 38, the King is currently 36 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

Good morning LeBron James needs to score 36 points to break Kareem’s NBA scoring record TONIGHT We might witness history ⏳👑 pic.twitter.com/BrmvFk7Qsf — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 7, 2023

Coming off a 5-game road trip, the Purple & Gold finally return to LA. Playing against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Milwaukee Bucks for their 2-game homestand, many predict that James is going to be the NBA’s new scoring leader by the end of tonight.

“I don’t see how anybody can stop LeBron James”: Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless, who has been an LBJ hater for all his life, believes that the 4-time MVP is going to be crowned as the #1 scorer by the conclusion of the OKC-LAL clash.

On the recent episode of “UNDISPUTED”, Bayless explained that the Thunder, who gave up 141 points against a Stephen Curry-less GSW, had no one to prevent Bron from going on a scoring rampage.

“I believe he’s going to do it tonight. The Thunder just got routed at Golden State and gave up a 141 points… The Thunder is not a very physical team because they are 26th in rebounding. The start and play a very small lineup. I don’t see how anybody can stop LeBron from doing what he does great, which is attack the basket. I don’t even know who’s gonna try to guard him.”

Further, the 71-year-old discussed the style with which the 6-foot-9 forward will hit the historic 36th point.

“What if it goes to the wire? What if, dare I say, LeBron makes a walk-off shot… a walk-off tomahawk dunk, a walk-off skyhook? Something dramatic, being the drama king he is, to win the game?”

.@RealSkipBayless: “What if, dare I say, LeBron makes a walk-off shot to win the game and break the record?”@ShannonSharpe: “Take me now Lord, I done seen it all. I don’t need to see nothing else.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MiAyDPyb9u — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 7, 2023

NBA Twitter reacts as LBJ approaches to break the scoring record

With the 4-time champ on the cusp of breaking Abdul-Jabbar’s record, NBA Twitter predicts when the 4-time Finals MVP will score the 38,388th point.

HES GETS IT IN THE FIRST HALF — Josh🎄 (@DannyClears) February 7, 2023

he getting 35 so next game the game will be all about him after he scores 1 against the bucks — 🫣KC🥱 (@KWITYKOUNTRY) February 7, 2023

Can’t wait to see this. We won’t ever see another MJ again, we won’t ever see another LeBron again. It’s ok to appreciate both. Basketball is a beautiful sport and not appreciating what LeBron has done, with his longevity, is crazy to me. https://t.co/ttz3uYY4ua — Kevin Skaggs (@LouisvillesKev) February 7, 2023

There is no doubt that James will strengthen his case for the GOAT argument after clinching the NBA’s all-time scoring record.

