Draymond Green Snubs Cooper Flagg While Naming His Early Pick for ROTY

Only a week has passed in the 2025-26 NBA season, but that doesn’t mean there has been a shortage of surprises. Many people believed the top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg, would come out guns blazing. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case. As a result, Golden State Warriors star believes in another standout rookie to win Rookie of the Year.

Advertisement

Cooper Flagg entered his rookie season receiving the generational tag from fans and experts alike. After the Dallas Mavericks parted ways with Luka Doncic, it seemed that Flagg could be the next face of the franchise. Of course, that is still on the table, but the 6-foot-9 forward hasn’t burst onto the scene in the fashion the Mavericks hoped for.

Someone who has shown up from Day 1 has been VJ Edgecombe. In just a three-game sample size, Edgecombe has emerged as one of the Sixers’ best players. Draymond Green has a great knack for noticing elite talent and can’t help but take a liking to the 20-year-old.

“At Rookie of the Year, I am going to roll with VJ Edgecombe,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “I think VJ is going to have every opportunity to be successful. I think he is NBA-ready right now and they have his role figured out.”

One of the big indicators of a young player’s success is their role with a team. In many cases, teams entrust too large a burden or play a prospect out of position. Although Edgecombe seems to be secure in Philadelphia, Flagg is experiencing those challenges.

One of Flagg’s outstanding attributes is his offensive versatility. Even though he is a forward, he has guard-like skills. However, due to the injury to Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks have attempted to place point guard responsibilities on Flagg. The result hasn’t been the prettiest, which is why Green can’t trust Flagg to shine enough to win the coveted rookie award.

“For instance, Cooper Flagg, they’re still trying to figure out if he’s going to play point guard. What does the lineup look like around him? VJ Edgecombe’s role is figured out, and he’s cut out for it,” Green proclaimed.

A lot can change in an 82-game season, but just looking at the two young stars head-to-head, the winner of Rookie of the Year shouldn’t even be a discussion. Flagg has put up solid numbers consisting of 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 38% shooting from the field. Meanwhile, Edgecombe is averaging 25.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game on a ridiculous 50% shooting.

Draymond may be a controversial figure, but one undeniable thing is his knowledge of the game. So far, it seems his prediction is trending in the right direction.