Draymond Green Stuns Jrue Holiday with His Compliment By Placing Him in Steph Curry Category

Jrue Holiday recently appeared on ‘The Draymond Green Show’ to have a conversation with Warriors star, Draymond Green. During his time there, the Boston Celtics guard was also stunned by the host through an incredible compliment that was bestowed upon him.

Holiday has been known as one of, if not the premier guard defender in the NBA. So many from within the league have come out in support of his skill over the years, that there almost seems to be an aura around the 33-year-old now, every time he steps on an NBA court. Speaking about the same, Green said the following about his guest.

“You have as much respect from your peers, as a defender, as Steph [Curry] has as a shooter. I mean the guys you have guarded, like if you talk to the guys you have guarded, they don’t think for a second [before saying], oh Jrue Holiday [when asked who the best guard defender is]. Like no question… Obviously, Steph is the greatest shooter we’ve ever seen. If you ask who’s the best shooter, [snaps] Steph Curry…”

This season Jrue Holiday ranks #33 amongst all players in the defensive rating category, with a score of 110.8 points allowed per 100 possessions, as per NBA.com. Given just how much offenses have evolved, this rating is beyond elite. That said, it isn’t just this season that Holiday has been a great defensive player. Rather, unlike many others ahead of him on this list, the player has been arguably the best guard defender for a little over half a decade now.

All things considered, as shocking as Draymond Green’s words may sound at first, it is very hard to argue against them. As for how Jrue Holiday took these words, this is what he responded with.

“That’s crazy to me that I like, it’s not even a question, it’s not even a thought. Every time I hear that, I’m like ‘Yeah. That’s the same insane to me!’ But yeah, that’s a good feeling. I think a part of the reason why is like I know, going to sleep at night bro, I’m good”

While the Boston Celtics guard was humble with his response, he also didn’t seem to doubt the compliment he had received. Perhaps that is just the type of confidence that comes with being the Stephen Curry of guard defense.

How has Jrue Holiday helped the Boston Celtics this season?

The Celtics acquired Jrue Holiday this past offseason, hoping that along with Kristaps Porzingis, he could be the addition that helps the franchise finally win a championship again. And so far, the team looks primed to do it.

This season, the Celtics have the best defense in the league, as per NBA.com. The team is only allowing 110.7 points per 100 possessions, a full 2.1 points lower than the second-placed Denver Nuggets (112.8). While players like Jayson Tatum and Derrick White certainly deserve some credit here, it is Jrue Holiday who deserves the lion’s share of it. Despite the player being far from the flashy kind, his IQ on the defensive end never fails to shine through.

It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to say that the 2021 NBA champion has revolutionized Boston’s defense. And because of it, the franchise may finally win an NBA championship in the Jayson Tatum era.