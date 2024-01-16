On the latest episode of Gil’s Arena podcast, the panel had an in-depth discussion about players and all-time legends who deserved a statue from their respective franchises. Among many other players, Kevin Durant was one name that popped up during this conversation. As discussions got heated between Gilbert Arenas and Brandon Jennings, debating if KD deserved a statue for his brief stint with the Golden State Warriors, Arenas joked about how Draymond Green would choke the statue.

Advertisement

Recently, the Miami Heat announced that Dwyane Wade would be honored by the franchise with an eight-foot bronze statute. The statue that is to be placed outside the Kaseya Center will celebrate the distinguished 15 seasons that Wade spent representing the South Florida side.

While acknowledging this incredible achievement of Wade’s, the Gil’s Arena panel – Gilbert Arenas, Josiah Johnson, Brandon Jennings, and Kenyon Martin – had a thorough discussion about Durant being eligible of a statue for his tenure with the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

Right off the bat, Jennings was in favor of the forward getting a statue. Whereas, Agent Zero refuted him by claiming that successful players such as Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman didn’t have a statue with the Bulls. However, Jennings claimed that the two Hall-Of-Famers were merely “role players” and that role players didn’t deserve any statue.

Jennings: Hell yeah! Yes, in Golden State.

Arenas: No. What does a statue say? I came, I saw, I conquered… Pippen have how many championships over there (Chicago Bulls)? Does he got a statue? Does Rodman got a statue?

Jennings: Those are f**king role players. No f**king role player deserves f**king statue.

Before Arenas finally agreed that the Slim Reaper deserved a statue in Oakland, the place where the GSW’s Oracle Arena was located during KD’s stint, the host made a nasty comment. Taking shots at the deteriorating relationship between Draymond Green and Durant, he joked that Green would choke the statue.

Advertisement

“Draymond gonna choke the sh*t out that statue… And that statue should be in Oakland and not in San Francisco,” Arenas said.

During his three years representing the Warriors, KD was not just a role player. Instead, he was at par with Stephen Curry, stats-wise. Further, Durant was undoubtedly the go-to player throughout the three Finals run, averaging almost 30 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. Deservingly so, KD was awarded the two Finals MVPs for the GSW’s back-to-back championship run.

Kevin Durant has been an important member of the Warriors’ history. Even though he deserves a statue, numerous others deserve it more for having a larger impact on the franchise.

Kevin Durant wants the Golden State Warriors to retire his jersey

There is a long list of players who would be more deserving of a statue before Kevin Durant. Stephen Curry is one of the players topping that list. Representing the Dub Nation for his entire career, Curry has been the most important figure in franchise history, winning two MVPs, four titles, and a Finals MVP so far in his career.

Ideally, before KD was to get honored with a statute, the Golden State Warriors would’ve had to retire his jersey. Getting a jersey retired by a franchise is also a huge way of recognizing the player for his contributions to the franchise. For one, Kevin Durant believes that he has had a worthy enough time as a member of the GSW to get his jersey retired.

Back in October of 2023, the Durantula spoke to Marc Spears of ESPN’s Andscape and revealed believing that he was saucerful enough to get his jersey retired.

“Look at the résumé. That would warrant me to get a jersey retirement, right? Do I want to be honored by a franchise I put work in for? Of course, I would love that. I had some great moments there,” KD claimed.

The Golden State Warriors franchise has won seven titles. The veteran forward was arguably the best player on the team during the two Finals that the organization won. Hence, a jersey retirement should be a distinction that the franchise should reward the superstar with.