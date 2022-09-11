Tim Hardaway finally gets his Hall of Fame selection and ‘Run TMC’ is now Run HOF

Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond, and now Tim Hardaway Sr., Golden State Warriors’ trio, ‘Run TMC’, is officially into the Hall of Fame.

Before Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and, Draymond Green, there was another Golden State trio that ran trains around their opponents and were in the hearts of Dub nation.

They didn’t play as long as the 4x Champs, and obviously, they weren’t anywhere close to the success of the current trio, but for the two years they played together, they brightened up the NBA.

With Chris Mullin inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011, and Mitch Richmond in 2014, only Tim Hardaway was left out for the honour and officially received it on Saturday with his two Warriors beside him.

“We was legendary, baby!” Run TMC is now Run HOF #22HoopClass pic.twitter.com/rnneHLFLcB — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 10, 2022

Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond, and Chris Mullin played just two years together but are some of the best trios of all time

With Tim’s draft in 1989, the Golden State had the most electrifying starting lineup in the league. Within a year ‘Run TMC’, the name made from the initials of the three players’ names, was defeating some great teams in the West on a consistent basis and finished with a 44-38 record, for the 7th best record.

Their best record in nine years, and they finished second in the league in scoring (116.6). Mullin finished eighth in scoring (25.7), Richmond 10th (23.9), and Hardaway 11th (22.9), averaging 72.5 points as the league’s highest-scoring trio.

Tim was in just his sophomore year that season and averaged 22.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, and 2.6 steals per game to earn his first All-Star appearance. The league had no answers for his cross-overs.

The Killer Crossover had upped his anti in the playoffs, with an average of 25.2p/3.7r/11.2a/3.1s per game. They even eliminated David Robinson’s San Antonio Spurs in the first round in four games but lost to the eventual Western Conference champions, Magic Johnson’s Lakers.

They got broken up prematurely following that season and remain one of the biggest ‘What Ifs’ in the game of basketball.

“Still, every time it goes through my mind, I get choked up,” Hardaway told ESPN. “We are a family. We’ve always been a family. … We cherish this. Words can’t describe how I feel for us three being in the Hall for something we did for just two years.”

