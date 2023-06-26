“Shaunie Is Still My Wife”: Years After Divorce, Shaquille O’Neal Reveals 3 Jobs That a Man Should Do for a Woman

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most successful personalities in NBA history. Apart from racking up one of the most illustrious resumes in the game, the Big Aristotle is also a prosperous businessman. Due to his lucrative ventures and smart investments, Shaq is worth as much as $400 million. Despite living an affluent life, Shaq has not been so lucky in his relationships. The Los Angeles Lakers legend has admitted to fumbling the serious relationships he had with two women–Arnetta Yardbourgh and Shaunie Nelson. Regretting his past actions, the Diesel recently addressed how he still considers Shaunie his wife and intends to teach his sons the three jobs that every man should do for a woman.

Shaq and Shaunie tied the knot in 2002. One of the most celebrated couples in American public life, their relationship came to an end in a very public divorce in 2011. Years after their divorce, the NBA Hall-Of-Famer admitted to fumbling the two good women he had in his life, Arnetta and Shaunie. In fact, while talking to PEOPLE magazine about his failed relationships, O’Neal once cussed at himself.

“I was a di**head. You don’t know how good you got something ’til it’s gone. Sometimes, when you live that double life, you get caught up. I’m not going to say it was her. It was all me.”

Following the four-time NBA Champion’s statements, Shaunie disclosed being happy for her ex-husband taking accountability. More recently, Shaq spoke about his relationships and revealed how his sons can learn three important jobs of a man from him.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals teaching his sons how to protect, provide, and love

In a recent appearance on Mo Talk Radio, Shaq spoke about fumbling his relationships with Yardbourgh as well as Nelson. Stating that he was grateful that both women forgave him, the 2000 NBA MVP went on to talk about the three jobs he teaches his sons to do for a woman – protect, provide, and love. Shaq told Monica Denise during the interview:

“I tell my sons all the time: ‘A man has three jobs when it comes to a woman. Protect, provide, and love…Some men can only offer two, for whatever reason, but Imma teach you how to offer all three.’ And that’s what I try to do. Even though I don’t have a relationship with the women that I let get away, I will always PP: protect, provide, whatever they need.”

12 years after the divorce, Shaq claimed in the interview that Shaunie is still his wife in a way. Despite the latter being married to someone else, the 51-year-old NBA icon revealed that he’d continue providing, protecting, and loving her.

“Shaunie’s married, I’m happy for her. I hope this gentleman treats her the way she’s supposed to be treated, and Imma still love her. She’s still my wife, I will always protect, provide, and love for her, married or not. No, it’s just how I was raised. You protect, you provide, and you love your woman.”

Listen to the conversation in the clip by The Shade Room.

It is absolutely heartening to see Shaq talk so highly of the two women from his past, taking accountability for his actions. Paying $50,000 every month in child support, it is generous of him to offer to provide for his ex-wife.

Shaunie receives $50,000 from Shaq every month

Shaq didn’t suffer as badly as Michael Jordan(losing $168 million to Juanita Vanoy) in his divorce settlement. However, the big man still pays Shaunie $50,000 every month – $10,000 in spousal support and $10,000 for each child they shared.

Even though Shaq and Shaunie broke off their marriage in 2011, both celebrities have been vocal in displaying their support for the other. Apart from raising her four children, Shaunie is also a successful entrepreneur who is best known for producing the hit reality TV show “Basketball Wives”.