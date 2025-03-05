“LeBron James Would Have 15!”: Ex-Maverick Explains Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Will Win MVP Despite Nikola Jokic Being the Best Player

As the 2024-2025 NBA season nears its conclusion, the conversation for who will win league MVP is ramping up. This has always been a tough conversation, not just for pundits but also for players. While there is usually some consensus, there is no dearth of controversy, disappointment, and shock either.

From Steve Nash’s multiple wins to Kobe Bryant’s single MVP season, this award is as controversial as it is prestigious. And now that the race is getting tighter, the debate is heating up too.

Lou Williams and ex-Mavericks player Chandle Parsons made a case for Thunder’s superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over Nikola Jokic on the latest edition of the Run It Back program. However, their analysis also asked a difficult question. Is the MVP always the best player in the league?

Parsons made the case that even though SGA should win MVP, he would still name Nikola Jokic as the NBA’s best player. Williams disagreed, listing SGA’s impressive stats throughout the year, specifically in scoring (SGA is averaging 32.6 PPG). He added that under SGA’s play the Thunder are the No. 1 ranked squad.

This prompted Parsons to discuss a hypothetical fantasy draft. While he would take Jokic #1 overall, Lou was steadfast on choosing SGA as his top pick. “He’s the best player on the best team,” Williams reiterated.

“Answer me this though: Does the best player in the NBA always win MVP?” asked Parsons. When Williams responded “absolutely not” Parsons felt like his point was made. Right…like LeBron would have 15!”

Nikola Jokic is the best player in the NBA but SGA will win MVP, says @ChandlerParsons “Does the best player in the NBA always win MVP? LeBron would have 15.” – CP “As gaudy as Jokic’s numbers have been, SGA’s been the best player for the best team.” – @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/c18zgUYP3n — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 4, 2025

While Parsons remains adamant with his take, he is receiving the same treatment from his co-host. Lou Williams is not backing down and is strongly supporting Shai’s claim.

Lou Williams not only believes SGA will win MVP, but believes he’s the best pure scorer in the league

No amount of rational argument will convince Lou Williams otherwise. On the same episode of the podcast, the retired NBA star explained why in his mind, the MVP race is over.

“At this point, I don’t know if there’s a debate anymore about where we stand with this MVP argument,” a confident Williams stated. “He’s the best pure scorer. He’s the best player in the league. He’s the MVP.”

Williams’ argument is nearly bulletproof. SGA has had 59 20+ point games, 38 30+ point games, 9 40+ point games, and 4 50+ point games this season. He leads the league in all those categories.

With OKC maintaining the second best record in the league, it’s hard to refute Shai’s impact. The Canadian sensation is an absolute beast on the offensive end. His natural ability to drive, his shooting touch, and ability to draw fouls make him as lethal as they come.

As things stand, he is undeniably the most likely to win the award. But there still remain over 20 games in the season. And if the past proves anything, it is that the NBA is unpredictable and stories and narratives change at the drop of a hat.