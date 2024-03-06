WATCH: Fan Shows Off 15 Russell Westbrook Jerseys After Flying 6860 Miles to Watch Lakers vs Clippers

Russell Westbrook is unarguably one of the most significant point guards to step into the league in the modern era of the NBA. Russ has encapsulated a wide fanbase amongst NBA fans, even the ones beyond the borders of the United States in regions such as Taiwan.

Basketball has become an international sport, with the NBA always being the top-notch destination to watch elite ball games. That definitely warrants NBA players to have fans from beyond the borders. At a recent event, Westbrook had this fan come all the way from Taiwan to the United States to watch him play.

The fan from Taiwan was seen wearing 15 variations of Russell Westbrook’s #0 jersey from all his years in the league. He held a board before his idol, which read how he flew 6860 miles from Taiwan to see Westbrook play while wearing 15 jerseys.

The impressive jersey collection contained some rare editions from Russ’ current tenure with the Clippers and previous stints with the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, no Lakers jersey was visible in this vast collection of the fan.

NBA posted this heartwarming video clip on their official YouTube channel, attracting positive and wholesome reactions from the fans. Some fans have theorized that the fan did not bring the Lakers jersey for the show as the Clippers were playing against the Lakers that night. Unfortunately, the Clippers lost in a close battle against their LA neighbor on a 112-116 scoreline.

Westbrook was drafted into the NBA as a 4th overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he headlined alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden to rise to stardom. After spending almost ten years at OKC, Russ had brief stints with the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, and the Los Angeles Lakers before arriving at the Clippers nation, where he currently plays. The 2017 MVP had several defining moments and highlights that adorn his career, all except an NBA ring, which is one of the reasons why he constantly kept moving teams since leaving OKC.

LeBron James had a fan wearing 15 jerseys in hope of getting an autograph

Fans collecting jersey replicas of players and hoping to get them signed is not a new thing we have seen in the NBA. Just around 2 months ago this year, a LeBron James fan was spotted wearing 15 jerseys of the Lakers superstar, including James’ high school Irish jersey and several variations of his Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Lakers uniforms at the Crypto Arena. The fan even had James’ jersey from Space Jam 2, a sequel to the classic Space Jam movie starring Michael Jordan from 1996.

The video clip was uploaded by the NBA on ESPN on their official YouTube channel and earned much praise and wholesome reactions from other fans alike. Perhaps Bron might have noticed this clip of his fan and signed one of his jerseys, given the dedication he had shown in collecting every piece of James’ uniforms and diligently showing them off during game time at the arena.