“Damian Lillard Doesn’t Have Players’ Respect Like That”: Skip Bayless Claims ‘Dame Time’ is Overhyped

Damian Lillard is probably the most clutch player in NBA history. This season, the Portland Trail Blazers’ 6ft 2’ point guard is in the form of his life, but most of the games his team is in, are either blowout losses or big wins.

And so we have not been seeing his clutch games a lot of late. It is not such a big deal for Skip Bayless as he would regardless pick Dame Time over LeBron James for the last shot of the game.

However, the 71-year-old thinks Dame Dolla is overrated.

Skip Bayless says Damian Lillard is overhype

He might be averaging over 32 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists a game, this season and could have won several games and even some playoffs series on his own, but Damian Lillard doesn’t have the approval of Skip Bayless for the league’s most clutch player.

In fact, Bayless thinks the Blazers’ 7x All-Star does not have the kind of respect from the players, he receives from the fans.

Just based on an example of a team with Patrick Beverley disrespecting a player, this man “thinks” players do not respect Dame. Hilarious!

If it were to be true, he would not have made the NBA’s greatest 75 players of all time list. Maybe this 71-year-old analyst’s age has something to do with what he has been saying for the past few years. Perhaps, he has been insane like that since the beginning, or he just says these absurd things just for clicks. We’d never know.

How good is Lillard actually?

As we speak, the 32-year-old is blowing away the Detroit Pistons with a complete performance, putting up a massive 30-point triple-double.

It’s not just those two famous game-winning and series-clinching shots that made Dame Time. It was his 23 points, 11 assist debut against Kobe Bryant, and his Rookie of the Year Award in 2013 over Anthony Davis and Bradley Beal.

Dame never let the Blazers miss the Playoffs (apart from last season when he was out injured) after his rookie season, he is the player with 3rd most 60-point games behind Kobe and Wilt Chamberlain.

Fans of the game would also remember how highly The Black Mamba spoke of him when he was still here. So, do not bother about whatever this FS1 “expert” just said, and enjoy your regular Dame Time.

