Dwight Howard Confidently Proclaims Caitlin Clark and Victor Wembanyama as the Next Faces of Basketball

The NBA and its counterpart, the WNBA, are going through a massive shift. While in the NBA, the players of yesteryears are departing and a new talented generation is taking over, the WNBA is witnessing a new rise in viewership. Moreover, media deals and player contracts are touching astronomical numbers. Former NBA pro, Dwight Howard recently sided with this belief.

He even claimed that Caitlin Clark and Victor Wembanyama were most probably going to be the heirs of their respective leagues. Howard seems to have returned with yet another polarizing take. The 38-year-old recently took to X to air his opinions on the future of the NBA and the WNBA. He wrote,

“Caitlin Clark & Wemby are going to be the faces of basketball very very soon.”

Caitlin Clark & Wemby are going to be the faces of basketball very very soon

Howard’s prediction seems well calculated. Both CC and Wemby have shone brighter than expected in their rookie seasons. The 20-year-old Spur has already finished his rookie campaign and has dazzled with his performance. In his first year in the league, Wemby led the league in blocks, a feat that has never happened before.

And with Howard being a two-time recipient of the DPOY award himself, he is sure to know what greatness looks like, adding validity to his claims. As for Clark, it’s too early to judge if the 22-year-old can make a lasting impact on the W. So far, her impact has definitely been felt as she has sold out almost every venue she has played at. After a dismal start to the season, she lifted her team to an 8-12 record.

Additionally, even if the duo aren’t future-proof, Nike has decided to bet on them regardless. The American sporting brand has Clark [$28 million] and Victor [>$100 million] on long-term contracts. Their signature lines are also announced. With the whole world watching the rookie duo, the pressure is undoubtedly high, but the two have adapted well. Is there a secret sauce?

Caitlin Clark and Wemby reveal the strategy that keeps them going

Being the #1 pick in a draft comes with a lot of expectations. Add to that the load of being called a generational player, and you have the perfect situation for an athlete to crumble. But not Caitlin Clark and Victor Wembanyama. The two have hacked the game, and have found ways to navigate.

Appearing on Good Morning American, Clark revealed how she deals with the pressure of being “Caitlin Clark”. The 22-year old said,

“I don’t feel a lot of it. It’s just come with how I’ve handled myself and gone about my business every single day…but at the same time, I always remind myself that this is a team sport….At times you can definitely feel the weight of the world on your shoulders but, more than anything, to me this is fun, it’s a game.”

Similarly, Victor Wembanyama, when asked about his mindset, during an appearance on JJ Redick’s Old Men and The Three Podcast, said,

“I am never going to lose the grip on reality…I know what I want, I am driven from the inside of my heart.”

The French phenom revealed that his unshakable mental fortitude comes from knowing that his goal is bigger than basketball, money, and fame, claiming that freedom in life is what drives him to push forward during tough times. Both the rookies seem well matured as far as handling the pressure is concerned. As for what they can do in the league further, fans are curious to witness the glory from here on.