“Dwight Howard Is On The Worst Taiwanese Team”: Shaquille O’Neal Throws Shade At Former Laker Yet Again

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard had quite a few similarities in their career. Both were drafted number 1 overall by the Orlando Magic and they both led their teams to the NBA Finals while with the Magic. They would also both eventually become a Los Angeles Laker while also adopting the moniker of ‘Superman’ along the way.

That’s essentially it when it comes to the similarities as the differences in how their careers panned out far outweigh them. However, ever since Dwight’s time in Orlando to present day, Shaq has never been all too pleased with him. Whether this stems from jealousy or a genuine dislike towards him, the LSU alum has always been hard on him.

Dwight on the other hand, simply doesn’t understand why he gets so much flak from ‘The Big Aristotle’. Despite being far removed from the NBA, he still manages to receive a fair amount of criticism from the 4x NBA champion.

Shaquille O’Neal trolls Dwight Howard on his Instagram story

Shaquille O’Neal posts a litany of stories on Instagram and from time to time, uses it as a way to get his point across about a certain topic. When it comes to Dwight Howard, he has been extremely vocal over the years about his disdain for him.

Most recently, he took to his story to showcase a stat that stated the team Dwight is signed to in the Taiwanese basketball league is the worst team in the entire league due to them being at the bottom of the standings.

Howard made quite the splash when he made the move to Taiwan both from his decision and his style of play. Claiming he was being restricted from showcasing his full potential in the NBA, he began taking 3s, stepback middys, and driving into the lane off the dribble.

Despite this new level of ‘dominance’ that he’s shown to the world, Howard can’t seem to get his team in Taiwan over the edge. It’s safe to say that there is even less of a chance of him making a return to the NBA now than compared to this past summer when he was still working out for teams in the Association.

