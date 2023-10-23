4 Years Before Jalen Green Told Paul George About His 50-Inch Vertical, James Harden ‘Flexed’ On Rockets Youngster For Having ‘More Bounce’

Feb 13, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) looks to make a play against Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden was among the several high-profile NBA superstars present at the 2019 Team USA camp held at UNLV’s facility. Jalen Green, who was a top prospect high school star back then, was also a part of the camp as a member of the U19 team.

At one point in the camp, Jalen Green had a hilarious interaction with James Harden. As they greeted each other, Green was shocked when Harden stated that he had “more bounce”. The Prolific Prep star was taken aback when the Houston Rockets star said:

“I’ve got more bounce than you.”

Yes, The Beard was one of the most lethal players in the NBA. In fact, his impressive offensive production between 2015-2020 even had some pundits ranking him as one of the top five shooting guards ever.

However, despite his greatness, Harden wasn’t a highflyer. On the other hand, Green was an absolute phenom during his time in high school, known for his exciting plays and leaping abilities. So, it’s pretty understandable as to why the teenager had a shocking response.

Jalen Green started dunking in the 6th grade

A few months ago Jalen Green made an appearance on Paul George’s Podcast P. On the episode, the Houston Rockets guard had a brief discussion with the panel regarding his high-leaping abilities.

Everyone was shocked to learn that the 6ft 4” star first started dunking the ball when he was in the 6th grade. Further, the 2nd pick of the 2021 Draft also revealed that his recorded vertical during the draft combine was 50”.

Just for a comparison, James Harden is reported to have a 37” vertical. So, it’s rather obvious that Jalen Green would likely prevail victorious if there were to be a dunk contest between the two.

It seems slightly unbelievable that Green would have a 50-inch vertical. Even the likes of Michael Jordan, Darrell Griffith, and Jason Richardson, who stand amongst the highest of the high flyers, all had 48″ verticals.

Green’s explosiveness, and his adept ability to maximize it, are amongst the biggest reasons the young man will likely be must-see TV for a long time.

Having a 30-minute dunk mixtape at the age of 21 is impressive and a true testament to his bounce.