“Stephen Curry made Jordan Poole go WHEEEEE”: A one of it’s kind play between Warriors guards in Game 3 has NBA Twitter amazed

Game 3 of the Warriors-Grizzlies series might go on to be remembered for Jordan Poole injuring Ja Morant, while it should have been remembered for a beautiful play.

The Western Conference Semi-finals series between the Warriors and Grizzlies is getting dirtier every game. Starting with Draymond Green’s foul against Brandon Clarke in Game 1, it took a filthy turn when Dillon Brooks checked Gary Payton II from behind early in the first quarter of Game 2.

Both those fouls were Flagrant 2 that resulted in both the stars being out of those particular games, but Brooks got 1 more game suspension after Game 2 seeing the severity of GPII’s injury and intention of the Grizzlies’ guard.

Game 3 had a suspension as well, Kyle Anderson was ejected late in the game but not with a Flagrant foul, his 2nd Technical Foul for arguing with the referee led to it, and it didn’t even affect this game much.

But what might affect this game and maybe the whole series was Jordan Poole’s ugly play against Ja Morant.

This looks like the play Ja Morant got hurt. pic.twitter.com/J24ssu5i9P — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) May 8, 2022

That play might overshadow his tremendous performance in the game and the guilt of it also might have spoiled the night for him, which otherwise was a fun outing for the Dubs.

This Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole play will enlighten your day as it did for the NBA Twitter

Poole might stay in the news for the rest of this series for grabbing Morant’s knee, which he in the post-game presser without even stuttering called a “basketball play”. But apart from that play which might have spoilt the game as well as the series, the game was much fun for the Warriors.

This following play between Stephen Curry and Poole would have summed up this game otherwise.

That Steph Curry and Jordan Poole connection 🤝 pic.twitter.com/SDZZ6Jkac0 — Andre 🪐 (@Poole2Fly) May 8, 2022

Still, this joyful and of its kind play got much attention from the fans throughout social media.

Steph Curry double-dash passed a mushroom to Poole. — josh melnick (@joshez_) May 8, 2022

Steph made Poole go wheee https://t.co/PBxAkdcPEq — DubNation(53-29) (@dubs3000) May 8, 2022

Me trying to defend that shit pic.twitter.com/CqHGon7f6N — Sam Dunkin (@Samdunkin15) May 8, 2022

Nah this some shit you’ll see in anime basketball 😭 — Coop 📸 (@DerrickDCC) May 8, 2022

This game certainly was adverse. Be it any sport, the game must be played within moral codes, without any intentions of revenge, even if one of your teammates is out because of the wrongful deeds by the opposition team. Otherwise, what these codes the whole Warriors team and their head coach talked about would ever mean?