Dwight Howard Pins Credit On ‘WTHelly’ For Tyrese Haliburton’s Surge

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Rob49’s 2025 single WTHelly has taken the NBA world by storm. The track, released earlier this year by Geffen Records, is a fast-paced hip-hop track typical of Rob49’s discography, but what has made it so viral in the basketball circles is the mention of two players- Tyrese Haliburton and LeBron James. But since James always finds a way to be referenced in hip-hop, we’ll concentrate on the Haliburton of it all.

In the closing seconds of the song, 49 mentions three celebrities by incorporating their names into the main theme of the song- WTHelly. “WTHelly Berry? WTHelly Burton? WTHelly Bron James?” he sings. The song has done a lot for Hali’s image, as fans online have begun to use it as a default track to have in the background when making his highlight reel for the season.

There may also be the added bonus that many people believe Rob49’s track has been the driving force behind the Pacers’ Cinderella run this playoffs. The Pacers were 11-3 in the regular season since the song’s release, and are 13-4 in the playoffs. Seems like a coincidence, right?

Well, Dwight Howard, who has never been one to shy away from humor on social media, chimed in on Haliburton’s playoff explosion, mentioning the song may have had something to do with the guard’s success. On his X account, he joked,

“People saying What the Hell got into haliburton it was that song once he heard his name in that song that man jumped to a top 5 player”

People saying What the Hell got into haliburton it was that song once he heard his name in that song that man jumped to a top 5 player ‍♂️ — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) June 6, 2025

While he obviously meant the post in jest, the tweet is yet another example of how closely fans have linked Haliburton’s rise with Rob49’s fast-rising anthem. In fact, Hali himself seems beyond chuffed that he got a mention in such a popular song, and he even filmed himself singing along to it while driving.

Following Game 1 of the series, Haliburton, who buried the game-winner, addressed the song during a postgame press conference.

“I heard it the first time, and I was showing the guys,” he said. “I said the song is getting big on TikTok, and everybody laughed at me, but it is here now. Have you heard it?” Haliburton asked. Teammate Pascal Siakam, unimpressed, replied, “Nah! I never heard that, bro!”

Haliburton (as well as Eastern Conference Finals MVP Siakam) has served as the engine for Indiana throughout the 2025 Playoffs. His playmaking and scoring have helped push the Pacers deeper into the postseason than many would’ve predicted.

While nobody credits a song as the sole reason for his stellar run, the overlap between WTHelly’s release and his breakout has fueled fun speculation from fans and players alike.