Gilbert Arenas Warns about the Two NBA Big Men Who Could Derail the Victor Wembanyama Hype Train Before It Even Gets Started

The 2023 NBA Draft was one of the most hyped league events in modern history, which garnered the attention of a national audience. The only reason the Charlotte Hornets picking Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson dominated the Draft day headlines, was because the San Antonio Spurs picking Victor Wembanyama as the #1 pick had already become stale news before the Draft even started. Wembanyama has been widely touted as the greatest NBA prospect since LeBron James. Almost every scouting report of the French sensation has raved about his incredible agility and shooting prowess at the height of 7’4. However, NBA player turned analyst Gilbert Arenas recently named the two NBA centers who could neutralize the threat of Wembanyama.

Wembanyama has been described as an NBA 2k prospect, who would be a defensive mismatch for almost everybody in the league. He has the skillset of someone like Kevin Durant, but is actually taller, with a staggering wingspan of 8 feet. NBA scouts have never seen anyone that big have such an automatic jumpshot. Not only that, Wemby has shown surprising agility in the post and has a soft touch to get buckets. As if all that was not enough, the 19-year-old phenom can also drive the basketball, make plays, and block shots on the defensive end at the same time. But he might not be ready to take over the NBA just yet.

Gilbert Arenas names two centers who could be Wembanyama’s antidote

Gilbert Arenas recently discussed Victor Wembanyama’s upcoming stint in the NBA on his podcast No Chill with Gilbert Arenas. 2016 NBA Champion Iman Shumpert was a special guest on the show. Sumpert and Arenas started the conversation by stressing how NCAA and European basketball is drastically different than the NBA. So it’s very difficult to gauge Wembanyama’s career trajectory just yet.

However, they refused to discount the Frenchman’s offensive arsenal and his unprecedented potential to be a mismatch against almost anybody in the league. Arenas pointed out how Wemby possesses the same skillset as Kevin Durant, but he’s bigger. Therefore, considering the havoc KD has wreaked in the NBA, Wembanyama could be a defensive nightmare for the opposing teams.

However, Arenas doesn’t think it’s time to ring the alarm bells just yet. In fact, he named two centers who could take on the 2022 Pro A Champion. The three-time All-Star told Shumpert, “But Wemby-I think he’s gonna be a star. The reason is, there’s only two centers that he gotta worry about…He’s Kevin Durant but 7 foot…He has only got to worry about Embiid for two games and then Joker for six and then everybody else…It’s gonna be easy cooking.”

Shumpert brought up Giannis Antetokounmpo’s name as a potential threat. Arenas somewhat agreed, but also pointed out that the Greek Freak is a power forward. The two then fumbled to come up with more names to guard Wembanyama, but could barely manage any.

Victor Wembanyama has his work cut out in the league

Wembanyama could not have asked for a better landing spot than the San Antonio Spurs. Not only do the Spurs have Gregg Popovich at the helm, but they also have a history of developing foreign talents, like Wemby’s fellow countryman Tony Parker. Parker won four NBA Championships and a Finals MVP as an integral member of the Spurs dynasty.

However, Wembanyama will have his work cut out in the league. With the pressure of so much hype and expectations on his shoulders, he would have to perform from the jump to keep detractors at bay. Wemby will also be expected to bulk up his lanky, slender physique to adjust to the NBA, which is very different from the European leagues. He would have to take care of his body to avoid turning into another Zion Williamson.