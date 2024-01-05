Having Worn $2.55 Million Patek Phillipe to Le Mans, LeBron James Displays $61,500 Rolex in Lakers Locker Room

LA Lakers’ LeBron James is known to have an exquisite watch collection that is enough to bring tears to anybody’s eyes. The player, who is often spotted wearing some of the most expensive and luxurious watches ever made, was recently seen showing off a specific, custom-made Rolex that has been revealed to be worth a whopping $61,500, in his team’s locker room.

That of course, is only one of the utterly expensive watches that LeBron owns, which includes a $2.55 million worth Patek Phillippe watch that he wore to the 2023-24 Hours of Le Mans race, in France.

The latest watch, the $61,500-worth Rolex, is available out of catalog and has been custom-made for the NBA superstar. Called the ‘Day-Date 36 ‘Puzzle’ 128238,’ the watch has been created in 18k yellow gold and features a puzzle turquoise dial. The colorful motif features a combination of blue, red, fuchsia, orange, green, and yellow.

The background is said to be inspired by different ‘key moments of life,’ and features the Rolex logo with the word ‘Love’ imprinted on the top, according to an Instagram post by insaneluxurylife.

The watch, in itself, is worth a whopping $61,500, and even though it is not one of the most expensive watches that LeBron owns, it appears to be utterly special in its own way. As far as the financial value is concerned, LeBron’s Patek Phillippe Tiffany Nautilus 5711, is said to be one of the most expensive watches ever made by the company.

Costing more than $2.5 million, it was created as a result of a collaboration between Tiffany’s and Patek Phillippe, and only 170 watches were ever created. While LeBron sported the watch at the Le Mans event, its ridiculous cost was also because the company discontinued the original Patek Philippe 5711, after which the limited edition was launched.

LeBron James owns several ridiculously priced watches

The LeBron James watch collection is enough to make most people lament over their ordinary lives. It includes a number of utterly expensive watches such as the Richard Mille RM 011 which costs $345,000, and the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked, which is more affordable, at $135,000.

The collection also boasts an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon custom watch which is worth at least $485,000, as well as an Audemars Piguet Watch 1 worth an eye-watering $564,000. Hence, James’ overall watch collection in itself is worth more than what most make during a lifetime, with the overall worth easily in the millions.

These, are only some of the extremely luxurious watches that James owns. The player has been spotted wearing a range of them at various events over the years and is obviously a big fan.