“Dwight Howard, the Hell Are You Doing?!”: Stephen A Smith Pushes for $3,196,448 Move, Wants Stephen Curry’s Warriors to Sign 3x DPOY

Dwight Howard has lately been working out with the Golden State Warriors, further fueling the rumors of his move to the Dubs Nation. Amidst these rumors, TV analyst Stephen A. Smith reacted to these ongoings in his podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show. SAS is optimistic about the Warriors landing Howard and is very much in favor of this $3,196,448 signing.

Back in August, when the rumors of Dwight Howard coming to the Bay were running wild, Howard himself denied such an opportunity. Speaking on Math Hoffa’s podcast, Dwight saw himself unfit with the Warriors’ chemistry and his own style of play. But now, a month later, he is seemingly hinting at his desire to join Steph Curry and his team by practicing with the Warriors.

Stephen A. Smith is vehemently in favor of Dwight Howard joining the Golden State Warriors

In a recent episode of his podcast, Stephen A. Smith was very much in favor of Dwight Howard joining the Warriors. He brought up the interview of Howard in Math Hoffa’s podcast and questioned him for failing to understand his own worth for a winning team.

SAS was confident that Dwight Howard as a center could further increase the title contention chances for the Warriors, with even Chris Paul now being part of the team as a new addition. Rooting for Howard, SAS exclaimed,

“[Dwight Howard] The hell are you doing? The hell are you doing? You are a big man who can literally contribute to a champion, for a championship. You can rebound, you can defend, you can block shots, You don’t have to shoot, they will still love you. Your competition in all likelihood would be Kevon Looney, who I like by the way. It needs to be a good production for the Golden State Warriors, and you are cutting yourself short. I don’t know what the hell they eat over there in Taiwan, but clearly you’ve been sipping on or chewing on something over there that has clouded your brain. Dwight Howard, you’d be great for the Golden State Warriors, that is my point.”

Before his explosive exclaim to have Howard play for the Warriors, SAS also brought up how the center was also a four-time Defensive Player of the Year in the league. Hence, if Dwight Howard does arrive at the Warriors, the chances for the Dubs to contend another championship become even more prominent.

Shaquille O’Neal fully supports Dwight Howards’ move to the Warriors

The news and rumors of Dwight Howard joining the Warriors have been intensifying over the days. The recent video of him working out and training has even caught Shaq’s attention. In that video, Dwight very much resembled his form back in Orlando, with his explosive and lean attributes that he has been putting to work lately.

Sharing the clip on his Instagram Story, Shaq seems to be appreciating the work Dwight’s been putting in lately. The relationship between him and Howard hasn’t been very cordial. Shaq believes in the philosophy of rough criticism to push the players to their maximum potential. Though Howard might not have been appreciative of Shaq’s tough love, perhaps now he might consider Shaq’s opinion, given the Big Man’s subtle praise and shoutout for him on Instagram.