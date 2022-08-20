$175 million Dwyane Wade reveals his marriage with Gabrielle Union faced its toughest test after he fathered another child

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have had to endure a lot through their marriage and none was tougher than the phase they went through in 2013.

Wade goes down as perhaps the third greatest shooting guard to ever play in the NBA. He’s a Miami Heat legend and his three rings are a testament to his greatness.

His performance in the 2006 Finals is still one of the most impressive runs in NBA history. Aside from that, he was the perfect costar for LeBron James during the Heat’s big three era, winning another two impressive rings.

Wade was one of the most athletic stars the NBA had seen. His dunks would shatter opposing defenses, and there was simply nothing they could do about it either. Wade was the perfect star for the Miami Heat, and even though LeBron James played for Miami, it’s still known as Wade county down there.

Happy Birthday Dwyane Wade. Never forget his DOMINANT 2005-2006 Season; NBA Champion

Finals MVP

NBA All-Star Only 24 years old. 😳 pic.twitter.com/eKX4i95qIl — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 17, 2021

Also Read: James Worthy had to pay $5000 to the police before he was allowed to play an NBA game

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union had tough conversations about children

Unfortunately for Wade and Gabrielle, they’ve had rough times in their relationship. The $175 million net worth Heat star doesn’t have any of his own kids with Gabrielle.

This is because Gabrielle was diagnosed with a “pronounced” case of adenomyosis in 2016 which started in her 20s. Adenomyosis is a condition which causes the tissue lining the uterus to grow into the muscular wall of the uterus. Because of this, Gabrielle has had severl miscarriages.

“It seemed every article about me used the phrase I had offered: ‘I have had eight or nine miscarriages,'” she said. “This was always followed closely by my age.”

In 2013, Wade and Union were on a break, he fathered another child with someone. “I had a child with someone else and I had to tell [Union]. Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is man up and tell Gabrielle Union that I’ve had a child with somebody else,” Wade explained his documentary ‘D. Wade: Life Unexpected.’ “I couldn’t sleep. I wasn’t eating.”

Gabrielle explained it was very tough for her as well. “To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience,” Union wrote in her memoir “You Got Anything Stronger?” “The experience of Dwyane having a baby so easily while I was unable to left my soul not just broken into pieces, but shattered into fine dust scattering in the wind.”

The two were able to get past the incident, and they welcomed Kaavia through surrogacy in 2018.

Also Read: 6’6″ Michael Jordan’s Summer League footage shows why he could have easily been a ballerina