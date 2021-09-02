“Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union did not speak to each other for a week”: Heat legend and Hollywood starlet reveal how they solidified their relationship in its initial stages

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are among the world’s best-known power couples today. But it took a lot of character-building to reach there.

D-Wade and Gabrielle began dating in 2007 shortly after the former fell out with his ex-wife. Gabrielle herself was going through a divorce at the time, and she was one of the country’s on-screen darlings even then.

Gabrielle’s divorce with Chris Howard, whom she married at the age of 29 in 2001, was finalized in 2006. Despite the difference in age and backgrounds between the Flash and his partner, they’ve hit it off together effortlessly.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union did not speak for a week to test each other

Anyone who tells you that their love story was like a fairytale is probably lying to you. There are many easy ways to get a great thing messed up, and this can happen unintentionally.

Having been through a divorce of their own each, Gabrielle and Dwyane were obviously a bit vulnerable. They really wanted to be with each other, but at the same time, they were also second-guessing each other’s commitment levels.

So what they did was something totally out of the box. The couple decided they wouldn’t talk to each other for a period of time in order to see how much Wade and Union really missed each other. That’s how Gabrielle put it across in an interview last year:

“It would appear as though we enjoyed each other’s company. But I’m like ‘He’s 12! We’re both divorced (he’s divorcing), we’re both really wanting to kinda test the waters. So we decided to not speak to each other for… was it like a week?”

D-Wade expanded on this with a little twist:

“We cut off all communications with each other for a week just to see if we find ourselves back to each other. Then it’s like we’re meant to get back together. And it was a long week for her.”

As we can see, the two are as much in love with each other as they were 14 years ago. If not more.