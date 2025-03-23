“He Could Not Be A Pro”: Dwyane Wade Rejects The Notion That Stephen Curry Could Ever Become A Professional Golfer

NBA stars have had a deep-rooted love for golf. They often use the sport as a way to unwind and stay competitive off the court. Dwyane Wade and Stephen Curry are two of the most passionate golfers, frequently hitting the links during their downtime. While DWade is a retired athlete now and has more time to follow his passion, Steph does it while being a busy NBA superstar.

Steph’s skills on the golf course are no joke. With a near-scratch handicap, he is an exceptional amateur golfer. He made headlines in 2023 when he won the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament, sinking a dramatic eagle putt on the 18th hole to seal the victory.

He was the first active professional athlete to do so. Steph also competes in professional events, such as the Korn Ferry Tour. He has proven that he can hold his own against the seasoned vets of the game. Despite that, there has been a cloud of doubt over his ability to go pro. As per DWade, Steph might never become a professional golfer.

On a recent episode of his podcast, the Heat legend was asked if Steph can go pro. He said, “No. Stop disrespecting golf.” While he acknowledged that Steph is a great golfer, becoming a professional golfer is whole another ball game. “Curry would be an amazing golfer, he would not be a pro. That’s a whole different level,” Wade claimed.

The Hall of Famer clarified that he wasn’t doubting his ability to make shots. However, it takes a lot of time for a golfer to master the game. In this case, Steph hasn’t put the work in and for another few years at least, he wouldn’t be able to because of his NBA commitments. Wade’s assessment isn’t wrong. As great as Steph is for an amateur, he’s not ready yet to go against the pros.

DWade himself is an avid golfer. He enjoys spending time on the greens and even recorded an iconic hole-in-one at Pebble Beach. Even though the NBA legend was dismissive of his chances, Steph has aspirations to become a golf pro. During an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2023, he expressed his wish to make a name for himself in another sport.

“It’s something that I would be confident I could work toward because that’s the competitor in me. But I say that with a caveat of complete and utter respect for the professional golfers out there that dedicate their lives to it. Because I do understand how hard it would be,” he said.

As per the PGA tour website, Steph has a +1.3 handicap. The professional golfers have handicaps ranging from +4 to +6. So, unless the Warriors veteran dedicates the next chapter of his life to golf, it’s likely that he won’t be a pro.