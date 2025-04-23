Dwyane Wade Pokes Fun At Lakers Legend’s Celibacy When Speaking On His Incredible ‘Games Played Straight’ Record

NBA players go to great lengths to maintain peak performance, whether it’s strict diets, early morning workouts, or intense recovery routines. But one method that’s rarely talked about, let alone practiced, is celibacy. Dwyane Wade recently gave a shoutout to a Lakers legend for practicing this method effectively.

On a recent episode of The Timeout, DWade and the panel were discussing what makes Chris Paul one of the all-time greats. Wade marveled at his longevity. The Heat legend stated that even though he might not be on people’s Mt. Rushmore, he’s one of the greatest players of all time.

The claim isn’t too far-fetched when we take into consideration that CP3 has been playing for two decades. In his 20th NBA season, he played 82 games in the regular season. While his output has surely taken a hit in the later stages of his career, his veteran presence in the locker room is invaluable.

The boys then pivoted to discuss another athlete known for his toughness and consistency, Lakers legend A.C. Green. He holds the record for most consecutive regular-season games played with 1,192. Green played every single game in 14 of his 16 seasons, becoming a model of consistency and earning himself the ‘Iron Man’ moniker.

His commitment to celibacy is believed to be a major contributing factor in Green’s career achievements. But Wade wasn’t going to let the segment go by without poking fun at the three-time NBA Champion. He said, “But A.C. wasn’t getting no buns though…That was the talk in the hood when I was growing up. Everybody was like, ‘Cuz he ain’t getting no buns.’”

Wade acknowledged that there’s nothing wrong with what Green practiced for the entirety of his NBA career.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated in 1997, Green shared his thoughts on celibacy and remaining a virgin throughout his playing career. He said, “I figure God created it, so it must be good. But he has created it to take place at a certain point of time – within the confines of marriage. If I’m going to live according to rules God laid out, then there are rules A through Z. There can’t be situational ethics.”

As a devout Christian, the Lakers legend committed to celibacy because he believed God wanted him to fulfill his other purpose in life first. In addition to that, he had “self-respect and high regard” for his body, which made him choose that path. Regardless, he was proud of his decisions. A year after retiring from the game, Green married Veronique in 2002.