Dwyane Wade Recreates His Legendary Game-Winner Against Steph Curry’s Warriors 6 Years Later

Feb 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Former Marquette Golden Eagles player Dwyane Wade shoots during a timeout during the first half of the game against the Providence Friars at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade has been retired from the NBA for over half a decade now, but the 43-year-old still loves to hoop. The Heat legend still plays pick-up in his spare time, dominating just as he did in the league. Wade hit an incredible shot during the run, which he posted on Instagram.

The Hall of Famer hit several clutch shots throughout his career, but his recent post looks nearly identical to the game-winner he hit against Golden State in 2019. Just like in his pick-up run, Wade was blocked at the top of the key with time nearly expired, but had just enough time to recover and throw up an off-balanced prayer.

Wade’s memorable game-winner in February 2019 marked arguably the biggest individual moment in his farewell season. The electric guard posted 25 points alongside the last-second shot, once again reminding the Heat faithful of his greatness.

DWade lives out his old buzzer beater (Credits: IG/Dwyane Wade) pic.twitter.com/nwUDXPUCOi — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) April 4, 2025

The Heat weren’t able to make it to the postseason in Wade’s final season, but the 13-time All-Star was able to give his fanbase several memorable moments in 2018-19. Even with several years of injuries slowing him down, Wade averaged 15.0 and 4.2 assists in his age-37 campaign. The Heat would go on to draft Tyler Herro just months after Wade’s retirement.

Wade was no longer a superstar in his final years in South Beach, but shots like that continued to keep people talking about his legendary career. Even today, NBA Insiders are still recalling his greatness.

Stephen A. Smith not happy about Dwyane Wade’s recent comments

D-Wade is undoubtedly one of the very best to ever play his position, but he is also known to shine a light on his peers. Unlike some past players who are always attempting to bring down the current generation of stars, Wade has always lifted them up.

The Flash has seen himself compared to James Harden in recent days. Instead of making his belief known that he’s the better player, Wade praised Harden’s evolving skillset and continued dominance in the twilight of his career.

This could be viewed as a positive response to some, but not Stephen A. Smith, who believes Wade sold himself short. When it comes down to it, Smith has to put an emphasis on winning when comparing the two all-time guards.

“As it pertains to James Harden against Dwyane Wade, there’s no question that the rings matter,” Smith said. “James Harden, as great as he is… D-Wade is next level.” Even with the Clippers star’s MVP and multiple scoring titles, Stephen A. doesn’t believe it’s a difficult debate.

Stephen A. made it clear that winning championships trumps all else in the NBA. If Harden hopes to surpass Wade on the often inconsistent Smith’s all-time ranking, he’ll need to win a championship first.