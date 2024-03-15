“$390,000 That Elbow Cost Him”: Gilbert Arenas And Shannon Sharpe Use LeBron James As An Example To Explain Why The NBA Has No Rivalries

There was a time in the NBA when tensions were high as two rival teams would go on to face one another. And while the tension was palpable throughout the entire arena, it was something fans looked forward to. But now, as per Shannon Sharpe and Gilbert Arenas, there aren’t any rivalries left in the league. Why? The former NBA player broke it down, even dragging LeBron James into it in the process.

Shannon Sharpe and Gilbert Arenas made an appearance on Nightcap. This is where the two dove into the reasons why the NBA does not have rivalries anymore as opposed to the older times.

Gilbert Arenas went on to break down what changes took place so that players are unable to indulge in rivalries anymore. One reason Arenas pointed out was how players have been training with one another during the offseason, which eventually crushes any beef there is.

He then went on to highlight the main reason why players are reluctant to throw punches or get involved in scuffles on the court. And the main reason is the number of fines the league levies on its players upon any sign of misconduct.

“Punches don’t cost $25 anymore. Right? It don’t. It cost 500, it cost $250,000. That elbow LeBron gave young fella (Isiah Stewart), that little elbow, boom. And he missed one game, 390,000, that elbow cost him. Not a punch, not a fight.” Arenas also went on to add, “Man, I don’t hit nobody for that price.”

What Gilbert Arenas said makes complete sense, given just how much money would be at stake for any misdemeanor. No player would want to land himself in trouble if the repercussions were so high. Arenas even went on to mention how Isiah Stewart was fined a whopping $30,000 for chasing LeBron James around the court.

If the price tag was $390,000 or $500,000, then even Arenas admitted that he would not indulge in any such altercations on the court. If it were still $25, that is when Agent Zero said he might think about throwing hands.

Gilbert Arenas breaks down NBA rivalries going extinct

Gilbert Arenas did make some solid points on how players would go on to lose a lot of money, not just through NBA fines but also suspension from games that ended up costing them more than the fines.

But another point brought up by Shannon Sharpe was how players in the league right now grew up with each other. Not just that but they even went to the same schools, and played with each other while growing up, leading to a bond being formed between them.

“These guys literally grew up playing against each other for seven years. From the time they were like 10 or 11, and then they play one year of college ball against each other and then they come to the NBA. And now you want to dislike this guy that I done sat down. His mom know my mom, my mom know his mom, his dad know my dad. We done ate in the same cafeteria, and so now, he play for the Celtics and I play for the Lakers, you want me to dislike him.”

Both reasons brought up by Gilbert Arenas and Shannon Sharpe hit a home run in that regard. Players, who have known each other all their lives already have a bond that they formed while growing up.

And now fans want players to hate each other since they got drafted by different teams, despite spending a childhood together. Which does make the whole ordeal more difficult than it has to be. But for the near future, it is highly doubtful that those early 2000s-type rivalries will see a comeback in today’s NBA.