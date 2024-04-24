Dwyane Wade Reveals His Newest Favorite Player After This All-Star Praised Him: “He’s Been a Great Mentor to Me”:

Dwyane Wade is one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history. Even after his retirement, Wade still trains and hangs out with various athletes across the league serving as a ‘role model’ for younger players. Not just the new ones, even players like Bradley Beal have openly stated the 2006 NBA Finals MVP as their “idol”. Further, the 76ers guard, Tyrese Maxey, also gave him the ultimate honor, calling him his” favorite player of all time”.

Maxey and Wade seem to be close. The former Kentucky Wildcat even shouted out the former Heat star during a 2023 interview, thanking him for his mentorship,

“He [Dwyane Wade ] was definitely my favorite player, for sure. The way he played the game was amazing to me…he is about to get inducted into the Hall Of Fame..shout to him, he has been a great mentor to me and a great person.”

Fast forward a few months, and Wade posted a response to his protégé’s comments about him sharing the post on his Instagram. The three-time NBA Champion even added a caption referencing Maxey above his story,

“And now one of my favorite players”

Interestingly, Dwyane Wade’s influence on Maxey’s game is rather apparent. With the duo standing at a similar height (6’2″/6’3″) and stature, it’s understandable why the 2024 All-Star has a similar playstyle to Wade. While he might be a better shooter than Wade, the 42-year-old was better at penetrating the interior.

Both possess the speed, agility, and a quick first step that enables them to move through defenders quickly. Maxey has also been electric during this year’s playoff, averaging 34 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 7 assists on 66% shooting. Scoring-wise, he leads Philadelphia in their first series against the New York Knicks.

Dwyane Wade mentors the future

Wade will definitely be seeing more of Maxey during this post-season run after Philadelphia and New York collected a win each. But Maxey’s isn’t the only protégé that the Chicago native has. Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat is another of Dwayne Wade’s mentees. Butler and Wade attended the same college, and the duo became legends at Marquette.

Unlike his time with Maxey, Wade actually had the chance to play alongside Butler during their days in Chicago. While the duo didn’t win any silverware together, Jimmy Buckets learned a lot from the experience,

“There are different ways to lead and to go about it. I think with him, he just knows how to win. He knows what it takes to win a championship,”

Wade’s mentor duties don’t end once he is home, as even his son Zaire Wade is looking for an NBA roster. Having spent 16 seasons in the league, there is definitely a lot that Wade can teach his son about making it as a pro. As of now, Zaire plays professional ball for the Macau Black Bears of the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL), as the 22-year-old awaits his call from the NBA.