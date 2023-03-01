“Anthony Davis Almost Got Hurt Again Tonight”: NBA World Reacts to ‘Humiliating’ Jaren Jackson Jr Dunk on 6ft 10″ AD

HomeSearch

Adit Pujari
|Published 01/03/2023

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Anthony Davis.
Credits: USA Today Sports

The Grizzlies schooled the LeBron James-less Lakers last night. Their dominance even when faced by the likes of Anthony Davis only asserts their status in the West. The Grizzlies are formidable and there is no second-guessing it. Today was especially humbling for the Lakers in more ways than one.

Ja Morant ran circles around the entire team and scored from all over the court. The way Lakers new defense was hyped, they certainly disappointed against Ja Morant. The team had absolutely no answer for the 6ft 2″ athletic guard. But even more humiliating than Ja’s high-scoring night was Jaren Jackson Jr.’s dunk on the 6ft 10″ Anthony Davis.

With just a little less than 9 minutes left in the 4th quarter, JJJ elevated to grab a missed shot and posterized Anthony Davis. AD immediately bent over looking like he was hurt by Jackson’s dunk. The entire NBA world was excited by JJJ’s dunk.

NBA World reacts to Jaren Jackson Jr.’s dunk on Anthony Davis

NBA Fans were left in awe of Jaren Jackson Jr.’s dunk on Anthony Davis. It was an even sweeter moment for the Defensive Player of the Year contender because Davis dunked on him before the half. So, his poster was a debt settlement of sorts. Fans shared some hilarious reactions to the latest addition to JJJ’s highlight reel.

The Lakers are in troubled waters now

The Lakers were all geared up to make the playoffs by any means possible since the All-Star break. With Anthony Davis and LeBron James healthy, and the new-look roster, they certainly had hope. However, LeBron’s anticipated extended absence spells trouble for them.

The Lakers were humbled by the Grizzlies today. Though they will meet the OKC tomorrow, they do have tough opponents in their upcoming schedule. The Lakers will need a miracle and probably LeBron’s return to now make it to the playoffs.

