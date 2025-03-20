Dwyane Wade Shares Beautiful Moment Between Daughter Kaavia And Godfather Udonis Haslem

Apr 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) plays with the daughter of former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade (not pictured) after his last regular season career game at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade’s youngest daughter Kaavia James is a star in her own right. The six-year-old frequently features on her father’s very popular Instagram profiles. Kaavia also has her own Instagram account where she boasts a massive following. The account run by Wade and Gabrielle Union has over 1.8 million followers.

Earlier on Wednesday, DWade shared a new picture of Kaavia on his Instagram story. In the pic, Kaavia can be seen standing on a platform between her father and her godfather, the Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem.

Kaavia’s “God dad & Dad” can be seen giving her kisses while the six-year-old smiles looking at the camera. Kaavia was born on November 7th, 2018 via surrogacy. Haslem, who has been like a big brother and a friend to Wade for a long time, became Kaavia’s godfather in 2018. The Heat legend made the announcement on social media.

Haslem wrote, “I promised her I’d always be present and say yes when her dad Dwyane Wade says no.” It’s also a testament to his friendship with DWade. During an SI interview in 2023, Wade said that he had known Haslem for over two decades and Haslem was the obvious choice to be Kaavia’s godfather.

He said, “Kaav has two fathers in a sense, two men she can look up to and be proud of, and knows she can be protected in different ways. Watching him be a godfather, man, he’s a way better godfather than I am. I need to take notes.” Despite being the most successful player in Heat’s history, Wade doesn’t think he had a better career in Miami than Haslem.

“He has had the greatest career in Miami Heat history. No one thought that would be the case when he first walked into that building. The franchise has had Shaq, Tim Hardaway, Alonzo [Mourning], LeBron, Chris Bosh—a line of Hall of Famers. But there’s one that stands above us all. That’s Udonis Haslem. How damn cool is it that kids growing up will want to have a career like his?” Wade said.

Even after retiring from the game and going on different life journeys, these two have remained good friends. Haslem’s involvement in Wade’s family as Kaavia’s godfather is only going to strengthen their bond.