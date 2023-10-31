“There Is a Reason He’s Stephen Curry!”: Steve Kerr Marvels at ‘White-Hot’ Warriors Star After Win Over Zion Williamson’s Pelicans

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors played the second of their back-to-back games tonight, against the New Orleans Pelicans. Winning the clash 130-102, the Dubs registered their third consecutive road win of the season. A huge win, not only because they took down an in-form Zion Williamson but because they only managed to register 11 road wins last season.

Now, with three wins on the trot, they are well on their way to improving on that previous record. This is thanks to the stellar play from Steph, who went off against the Pelicans. Scoring a whopping 42 points, Curry led the Dubs to a huge 28-point win. This marked his 34th 40-point game since turning 30, trailing Michael Jordan by a mere 10 games now.

In the following post-game press conference, head coach Steve Kerr was asked about the performance. Stunned, Kerr could not help but marvel over how impressive a player Curry was, especially considering his high level of performance at the age of 35. “There is a reason he’s Steph Curry. He’s stunning to watch,” said Kerr.

Curry truly is on a whole other level. At 35, most players would start on the path of regression. However, time seems to have no effect on Steph, as he continues to amaze those around him. He will surely continue to be a key part of the Warriors franchise for years to come.

The entire Warriors organization is amazed by the brilliance of Stephen Curry

Steve Kerr isn’t the only member of the Golden State Warriors who is in awe of Stephen Curry. The entire organization, from the rookies all the way to some of the team’s legends. All of them have been left amazed by the brilliance of Steph Curry and what he is able to do at the age of 35.

Dubs rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis spoke about what a privilege it is to watch Curry play in person. At the same time, Warriors legend Chris Mullin also heaped praise on Steph, commending him for his incredible MVP numbers and for being able to lead a team comprising of whole new members.

The bench is one of the many reasons why Steph has been able to perform at such a high level. With the secondary being led by veteran guard Chris Paul, Curry can now focus on his game and, most importantly, scoring. All this put together has placed the Warriors in the running for yet another NBA Championship.