As Elon Musk Makes Drastic Changes to $15 Billion Company, De’Aaron Fox Expresses His Frustrations: “Twitter Is Stupid”

Twitter has undergone several drastic changes since Elon Musk bought the social media platform late last year. Musk purchased the social networking company for a hefty $44 billion price, but its worth has rapidly fallen down to $15 billion after the take over, as per CBS News. Maybe the drop in the worth is due to the numerous unfavorable changes that the CEO of Tesla has incorporated over the past few months. De’Aaron Fox recently joined a long list of celebrities to speak out against a new restriction imposed by Twitter.

Earlier in the year, Musk announced that users would have to pay a monthly $8 subscription fee in order to keep the “blue tick” verification on their accounts. Among many other frustrated users, LeBron James expressed his discontent with the announcement. Despite publicly stating that he wouldn’t be paying the money, the billionaire retained his blue check mark because Musk decided to cover the bill himself, along with that of a few other celebrity accounts.

De’Aaron Fox expresses his dissatisfaction with the newest Twitter change

Musk recently announced temporary limits to the number of tweets people can read on their feeds. With users going crazy over the “rate limit exceeded” notification, the Twitter CEO revealed that verified accounts were limited to reading 6,000 posts/day, unverified accounts to 600 posts/day, and new unverified accounts were limited to 300 posts/day. Take a look at Musk’s tweet.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1675187969420828672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A few hours later, the 52-year-old businessman revealed that the limit of reading tweets would be boosted up to a significant number.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1675260424109928449?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

De’Aaron Fox is an avid social media user. The Sacramento Kings star has often given out some of his wild takes on Twitter. With the reigning Clutch Player of the Year bragging 326,000 followers and almost 1,000 tweets on the platform, we are certain that Fox’s Twitter feed would be as busy as it gets.

As soon as the newest restrictions were announced, the southpaw couldn’t help but express his dissatisfaction with the move. Take a look at what the Sacramento guard tweeted:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/swipathefox/status/1675298111936401408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fox has an unverified account, hence, he’s only allowed to read 600 posts/day. Having already gathered more than 100 comments, the 25-year-old revealed that all replies to his initial tweet weren’t even visible to him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/swipathefox/status/1675298427784265728?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The All-Star signed a five-year, $163 million contract extension in 2020. Maybe it’s time for the 2023 All-NBA Player to use some of that money and get his account verified.

Tyrese Haliburton, Jimmy Butler and others will suffer from the latest restrictions

The likes of Tyrese Haliburton, Jimmy Butler, Josh Hart, Bradley Beal, and De’Aaron Fox are some of the biggest names in the NBA who are very active on Twitter. But none of these players have paid the subscription fee to get their accounts verified.

Several players use Twitter as a medium to connect with their fans. Needless to say, with the new update, their Twitter experience is going to deteriorate drastically. Whether they like it or not, their PR teams will certainly advise them to purchase the monthly subscription following Musk’s latest restriction.