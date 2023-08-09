Dwyane Wade Showers Daughter Zaya with Love, Describes Journey from ‘American Hero’ to Rocks and Garbage Being Thrown at Him: “Love Wins”

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have exemplified how parents should support their children on their journey to find their real selves. In 2020, Dwayne Wade’s daughter Zaya came out as transgender to the public. Wade has shrouded his daughter in a canopy of love and protection since that day, shielding her from all the backlash and hate that has been subjected to her. Dan Le Batard, host of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, recently applauded Wade’s determination to not let outside hate impact his family, during the NBA legend’s appearance on the show.

During the show, Wade detailed how he chose love despite falling from grace in the eyes of many fans. The former Miami Heat star and his wife, Gabrielle Union have always maintained their support for their daughter and extended every kind of help needed to help her thrive in a difficult situation. The family even moved from Florida to California to provide a more accepting environment for Zaya to grow up in.

Dwyane Wade addresses his difficult journey as the parent of a transgender child

During his recent appearance on the show, Dan Le Batard decided to discuss Dwyane Wade’s evolution in the NBA and beyond. “But finding yourself right now as an American icon getting rocks and garbage thrown at him for supporting your daughter. You couldn’t have imagined that at any point along the path…You have been unbelievably strong here, Dwyane,” the former Miami Herald writer said.

“When we were on the court you looked at us as a Superhero figure, you know. But off the court, I’m just like everyone else. I’m a son…husband…brother…father…I know what it’s like to have someone believe in you…you’re looking at what happens when someone believes in their kid. My family did to me. I just want to be the father that understands that you are not me, and you are you. So let me get to know you,” Wade said.

“Imma love you[Zaya], no matter what you do, no matter who you are. My choice is to love regardless of the hate, regardless of the loud noise…Love wins at the end of the day,” he added.

D-Wade stressed the impact Zaya’s coming out has had on several families, who have expressed their gratitude to the Wades by sending flowers, notes etc. He also pointed out that it’s not easy for Zaya to live her teenage years amidst all this hate. However, Wade vouched to shower his 16-year-old with all the love in the world to counter the negativity around her.

Wade received a lot of backlash for proceeding with Zaya’s transition

The backlash against Zaya’s decision reached its peak after Dwyane Wade petitioned a California court to legally change his daughter’s name and gender. Zaya’s mother Siohvaughn Funches accused her ex-husband of using her daughter for monetary gains and publicity. She also refused to consent to the petition.

However, Wade had the authority to file the petition without Funches’ consent based on their custody settlements during divorce. Eventually, an LA County judge approved the petition.

Zaya has received the disapproval of many celebrities like Lord Jamar and Boosie for her decision. However, Wade has always protected his child from all kinds of negative comments.